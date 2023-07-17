Asset Entities Lead Golf Liaison Bryce Verplank Wins World Long Drive Tour Event

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, congratulates Bryce Verplank, World Long Drive (WLD) Pro Golfer and the Company’s Lead Golf Liaison on his first victory at the WLD tournament in Port Rowan, Ontario.



Demonstrating exceptional skill, Bryce recorded drives of over 400 yards in each of the four elimination rounds. His stunning 429-yard drive in the semifinals was the longest by any competitor throughout the event. Bryce’s win was covered in a recent piece in The Dallas Morning News.

The legacy of the Verplank family within the golf community continues to grow with Bryce's accomplishments. His father, Bob Verplank, played golf in college, and his uncle, Scott Verplank, is a PGA Tour champion, proving that the love and skill for this sport runs deep in the family.

At Asset Entities, Bryce Verplank serves as Lead Golf Liaison, leveraging his understanding of the sport to help the Company with marketing and networking in the golfing community for its Discord and other social media platforms. Bryce has a close relationship with championship golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who is also part of the Asset Entities team, collaborating on expanding awareness of the Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services.

“We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of Bryce Verplank both on and off the course. His dedication and perseverance are inspirations for all aspiring athletes. Congratulations again to Bryce on his impressive achievement,” commented Asset Entities’ CEO Arshia Sarkhani.

Bryce Verplank was also a College Pitcher for the NCAA Division 1, University of Texas, Longhorns Baseball Team in 2018 when the Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference Regular Season, the NCAA Austin Regionals, the NCAA Austin Super Regionals, and became one of the eight teams earning a trip to the NCAA Division 1 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. At the University of Texas, Bryce was also an Academic Scholar and earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations and communications.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

