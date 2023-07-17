Quad High Definition Devices Market on Track to Hit US$ 20,510.00 Million By 2030

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Quad High Definition Devices Market ” published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 11,119.32 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 20,510.00 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.30%.

Quad high definition (QHD) is a type of resolution standard that has a 16:9 aspect ratio and measures 2560 x 1440 pixels. Quad high definition resolution is deployed in various products including television sets, monitors, smartphones, computers, automotive displays, and others. The benefits including higher pixel density and sharper, defined, and detailed picture & video quality are key determinants for increasing the adoption of quad high definition resolution. The market for quad high definition is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of solutions. The market is projected to continue to grow in the near future, driven by the increasing demand for quad high definition displays in television sets, monitors, and smartphones among others.

The increasing utilization of quad high definition display in monitors is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The ability of QHD displays to enhance visual detail and offer optimized picture quality are primary aspects for increasing its utilization in monitors. For instance, OnePlus and Lenovo are among the major consumer electronics manufacturers that offers a range of monitors integrated with QHD displays such as OnePlus Monitor X 27, ThinkVision T27hv-20, ThinkVision P24h-2L, and others. The monitors are primarily designed for work and gaming applications. Thus, the rising adoption of QHD displays in monitors is among the prime factors driving the market growth.

Further, the rising adoption of QHD displays in smartphones is a vital factor fostering the growth of the market. The characteristics including higher pixel density and sharper, defined, and detailed picture and video quality are increasing the utilization of quad high definition resolution in smartphone displays. Moreover, factors including the rising trend of digitalization, increasing smartphone production, and growing demand for high resolution smartphone displays are among the key prospects fostering the application of quad high definition resolution.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 20,510.00 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.30% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players SAMSUNG, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Huawei Device Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Phillips N.V., Lenovo, Japan Display Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, OPPO, Gionee By Sales Channel Direct Sales and Distributor Sales By Product Type Television Sets, Monitors, Smartphones, Cameras, Automotive Displays, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Quad High Definition Devices Market Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of QHD display in smartphones is driving the market growth

Increasing application of QHD display in monitors is spurring the market growth

Restraints

Availability of substitutes is restraining the market growth

Global Quad High Definition Devices Market Segmentation Details:

Based on sales channel, the distributor sales segment contributed to largest share to the market growth in 2022. Distributor sales channel involves the sales of quad high definition devices indirectly to customers through various e-commerce websites or offline distributors including retail stores, specialist stores, and others. Moreover, factors including ease of utilization, higher accessibility to a wide range of products, higher flexibility, and others are key prospects driving the segmental growth of the distributor sales channel.

Based on product type, the monitor segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares to the global Quad High Definition Devices Market growth during the forecast period. Quad high definition resolution is utilized in gaming and computer monitors among others, owing to its sharper, defined, and detailed image and video quality. Factors including the increasing adoption of personal computers, rising popularity of online gaming, and growing demand for high resolution monitors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. Factors including the growing consumer electronics sector and increasing demand for high-resolution displays in consumer devices are boosting the market growth in the North American region. Additionally, the rising demand for high resolution automotive displays is a significant factor anticipated to drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Lenovo introduced the updated ThinkPad X1 portfolio and ThinkVision monitors portfolio. The updated ThinkVision monitors includes high performance mini-LED displays integrated with quad high definition (QHD) resolution.

Key Market Highlights

The Global Quad High Definition Devices Market size is estimated to exceed USD 20,510.00 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, quad high definition is divided based on the sales channel into direct sales and distributor sales.

On the basis of product type, the market is classified into television sets, monitors, smartphones, cameras, automotive displays, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in quad high definition displays.

List of Major Global Quad High Definition Devices Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

SAMSUNG ASUSTek Computer Inc. Huawei Device Co. Ltd. LG Electronics Phillips N.V. Lenovo Japan Display Inc. ViewSonic Corporation OPPO Gionee



Global Quad High Definition Devices Market Segmentation:

By Sales Channel Direct Sales Distributor Sales

By Product Type Television Sets Monitors Smartphones Cameras Automotive Displays Others



