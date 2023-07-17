GridGain Adds Andy Sacks as Chief Revenue Officer, Promotes Lalit Ahuja to Chief Product and Customer Officer, Elena Schtein to Chief Financial Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain®, provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced that Andy Sacks has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. The company also promoted Lalit Ahuja to Chief Product and Customer Officer and Elena Schtein to Chief Financial Officer. The expansion of the executive team reflects surging demand for GridGain’s solutions and will enable the company to continue to expand its teams and markets, and accelerate innovation.



Andy Sacks returns to GridGain as Chief Revenue Officer to lead GridGain’s global revenue strategy. With over 20 years of enterprise sales experience, Sacks brings deep expertise in developing robust direct and indirect routes to market across both pre- and post-sales organizations. He spent several years as an executive vice president of sales at Alloy Technologies, Imply Data, and early-stage GridGain. At each company, he developed and led the company’s global sales organization while posting triple digit growth year-over-year. At Imply and early-stage GridGain, he built the sales organizations from scratch. Early in his career, Sacks spent over 8 years at Red Hat where he joined as part of the JBoss acquisition and developed and led strategic sales teams while delivering substantial revenue to the company. He also held sales leadership roles at Bluestone Software (acquired by HP), RightWorks (acquired by i2), and Inktomi (acquired by Yahoo! and Verity), where he was instrumental in developing the company’s partner sales organization.

“We are excited to have Andy back as part of our executive team,” said GridGain President and CEO Eoin O’ Connor. “His track record speaks for itself, and the wealth of his experiences and deep understanding of our technology and markets will be critical to successfully and rapidly navigating our next stage of growth.”

“I’m delighted to rejoin GridGain as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer,” said Sacks. “The amazing level of innovation at the company continues to be well ahead of the industry’s demand for processing massive amounts of data in real time. I look forward to helping GridGain expand the breadth and depth of our approach to the global market.”

Over the last five years in his roles as vice president professional services and senior vice president of customer services, Lalit Ahuja has been key to GridGain’s overall product strategy, matching the company’s ongoing innovations to the evolving needs of the market and GridGain customers. During Elena Schtein’s six years at GridGain as vice president of finance, she has adeptly positioned the company for financial health and continued growth despite the global pandemic and times of economic uncertainty.

“Based on their performance, promoting Lalit and Elena to support our company’s continued growth was an easy decision,” added O’ Connor. “I’m thrilled that Lalit will continue driving our product strategy and lead our new AI initiatives both internally and externally as Chief Product and Customer Officer. Elena has done an incredible job over the last six years at GridGain, so promoting her to Chief Financial Officer is a natural next step for GridGain as we move forward with our next stage of growth.”

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain’s distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, AT&T, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, train machine learning models for AI, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

