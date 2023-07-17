The seed market is expected to be valued at USD 58.8 billion in 2023 and USD 83.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.2%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seeds Market by Type, Trait, Crop Type, Treatment and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436644/?utm_source=GNW

Seeds are fiber-rich foods. They also include healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, as well as a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When taken as part of a balanced diet, seeds can help decrease blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure. These are some of the benefits of the seeds.



Conventional seed is the largest segment which is expected to gain the largest market share in 2022.

Conventional seeds help to preserve genetic variation within plant populations.They enable the maintenance of certain features and qualities that might be useful in adjusting to environmental changes and pests.



Farmers may preserve and replant seeds from their own crops using conventional seeds, giving them more control and independence over their agricultural practices.This can also help farmers save money on inputs.



These are the reasons that are considered to drive the market for seeds.



The Cereals & grains segment is the largest, projected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

Cereals & grains are the segment that is projected to be the largest segment.Seeds have the genetic capacity to boost productivity, disease resistance, drought tolerance, and nutritional content.



Breeders are always developing and introducing new seed kinds with improved traits, which drives seed acceptance.Farmers want high-yielding crops to increase production and profit.



Improved seed types are cultivated expressly for increased yields, which promotes their usage in the cereals and grains market. These are the reasons for propelling the market for the cereals & grains segment.

North America market is projected to gain largest market share during the forecast period.“

The North American market is the largest market for seed.Genetic engineering, precision breeding, and biotechnology have all seen considerable improvements in North America.



These developments have resulted in the production of high-quality, high-yielding seed types, which has fueled market expansion.

North American consumers are increasingly concerned with the quality, nutritional content, and sustainability of the food they consume.This has increased demand for seeds that yield crops with superior characteristics, such as greater nutritional value or organic certification.



This has led to increased utilization of the seeds and stimulated the growth of the seed market in the region.



The Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Geography: North America– 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe –20%, South America- 5%, and RoW 5%



Some Leading players profiled in this report:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

• KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Corteva (US)

• Limagrain (France)

• Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India)

• SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (Japan)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the seed market by type (genetically modified and conventional), by crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types), by trait (herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, other traits), by treatment (treated seed and un-treated seed), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the seed market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions; key strategies; partnerships, agreements; new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the secondary macronutrient market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the seed market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall seed market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Higher seed replacement rates are becoming more prevalent, Biotechnology is being used extensively in agricultural production, Increased use of oilseeds by animal feed manufacturers, Increased demand from the biofuel industry, There is a high demand for protein-rich meal items), restraints (Influence of climate change on agricultural crop production, Fluctuations observed in oilseed prices, The substantial investment in research and development for producing high-quality seeds contributes to elevated seed prices, Reduced crop productivity in areas with inadequate irrigation), opportunities (Rising desire for processed goods that are both healthy and organic, Joint initiatives by public and private entities in the development of new varieties, Use of molecular breeding technology to improve seed properties, ), and challenges (Unregulated entrants with lower profitability compared to costs, Scarce availability and limited access to high-quality seed varieties, Illegal trading in replica hybrid seeds and counterfeit goods) influencing the growth of the seed market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the seed market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the seed market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the seed market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Corteva (US), Limagrain (France), Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India), SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (Japan), DLF Seed A/S (Denmark), and Enza Zaden Beheer B.V. (Netherlands) among others in the seed market strategies.

