The global high-throughput screening market size is projected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2028 from USD 25.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6%

This financing will enable the company to further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities and expand its existing SaaS software offering, in addition to launching Iktos Robotics.



The services segment is set to register highest growth rate during 2023-2028 in HTS market

The high-throughput screening market is segmented into consumables, instruments, , services, and software.HTS services have emerged as a lucrative market space, with fastest growth in the market registered through the forecast period.



Routine adoption of outsourcing of HTS services by pharmaceutical companies, including lead identification, screening, toxicology, and other preclinical studies contributes to the segment growth.



CRO end user segment is set to witness the highest growth rate in the HTS market

Based on end user , the high-throughput screening market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users.The key factor driving the growth of this segment includes trend of outsourcing of R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



In recent years, due to the enormous pressure to contain fixed costs, outsourcing has evolved as a strategic alternative for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies due to the lack of in-house resources required for new product development and the need for cost & time savings.



Drug Discovery segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application , the high-throughput screening market is segmented into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research and other applications.The drug discovery segment is set to grow at the fastest pace throughout 2023 to 2028.



The key factor driving this segment’s growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.Continuous advancements in HTS technologies, such as automation, miniaturization, and high-content screening, are impacting the growth of the segment.



Automation enables the handling and screening of large compound libraries with high precision and throughput, improving efficiency and reducing costs.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the high-throughput screening market

The high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA.Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rising R&D spending, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Supply side- 80%, Demand side-20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific -55%, North America -20%, Europe -10%, Latin America-10%, Middle East and Africa-5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• AXXAM S.p.A (Italy)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US)

• Hamilton Company (US)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

• Aurora Biomed (Canada)

• BMG LABTECH (Germany)

• DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

• NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany)

• Creative Biolabs (US)

• Biomat Srl (Italy)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the high throughput screening market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (the growing adoption of open innovative models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, government funding and venture capital investments, increasing R&D spending, and technological advancements), restraints (high costs of using HTS instruments, and complexities in assay development), oppotunities (increasing adoption of HTS technologies in emerging markets, and growing applications in stem cell research), and challenges (dearth of skilled operators, and complexities in data analysis and management) influencing the growth of the HTS market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the HTS market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various high-throughput screening across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the high-throughput screening market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), among others in the high-throughput screening market.

