The Europe probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2022 to 2028.

Probiotics are used in cancer therapy, allergic disease treatment, and vaccines as an adjuvant. Moreover, probiotics can also be used as adjuvants in health supplements that are used to improve the health of infants and adults. Further, they have various applications in the pharmaceutical industry for treating diseases such as cancers, neurodegenerative disorders, and inflammatory diseases. The government & non-government organizations and research institutes are focusing on finding the mechanism in various applications. Such factors are projected to support the growth of the Europe probiotics market.



Rise in Health-Conscious Consumer Group and Awareness of Health Benefits Associated with Probiotics



Due to rising various diseases, health consciousness is increasing in European countries. After the Covid-19 pandemic, people prefer nutritional-based food products for improving the immune system. Disturbed gut health causes many health disorders; thus, the awareness about the health benefits of probiotics is increasing for improving gut health. Many people ask for high nutritional value such as vitamins, proteins, probiotics-based food, beverages, and dietary supplements.



Vendors’ Increasing Focus on Developing Non-Dairy-Based Probiotics



Most of the probiotics are made up of dairy products. But due to increasing consumer vegetarianism in European countries, the European probiotics market vendors are manufacturing non-dairy-based probiotics. Around 75% of the world’s population has lactose intolerance. The demand for non-dairy probiotics is increasing due to lactose intolerance customers and increasing interest among vegetarians, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the US. Developing non-dairy probiotics is challenging due to maintaining the quality and health benefits of dairy-based probiotics.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The functional food & beverages product segment accounted for a high share of the Europe probiotics market, accounting for over 82% in 2022. Nutrient-rich food such as fruits, veggies, eggs, cereal, legumes, and juices are considered functional foods. It is further segmented as dairy-based and non-dairy-based probiotics. Dairy-based products include milk-based, yogurt, cheese, and other products, such as chocolate mousse, sour cream, ice cream, and frozen fermented dairy desserts. Milk and milk-based products are good carriers of probiotic strains because of their properties; thus, most milk and milk products must be stored at refrigerated temperatures. These dairy-based products are suitable to retain probiotics’ properties, which helps support their growth and viability.



Segmentation by Product



• Functional Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements



INSIGHTS BY INGREDIENTS



The European probiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast, and in 2022, the bacteria segment dominated the industry. Probiotics are called helpful or good bacteria because they help to keep or improve gut health. Most of the bacteria are available in the gut. Good bacteria are used to improve the digestion system. Lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacteria species are the main strains used in dairy-based probiotics. These strains are regularly added to fermented dairy foods like yogurt because of their proven functional benefits to gastrointestinal health.



Segmentation by Ingredients



• Bacteria

• Yeast



INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The Europe probiotics market by age group is segmented into pediatric and adults. Probiotics-based products improve gut health and other health-related issues in pediatrics and adults. Obesity and overweight issues are increasing in pediatrics, where diabetes, cancer, allergy, gastrointestinal issues, and other disorders are increasing in European countries. The use of probiotics-based products is higher in adults, and the awareness among the adult population is expected to drive the industry’s growth.



Segmentation by Age Group



• Adults

• Pediatrics



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The Europe probiotics market by distribution channel is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores & discounters, drug stores, and online stores. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for a higher industry share. The expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets is the major reason to increase the demand for probiotics in the European markets. Further, online buyers have increased in the last few years due to the growing e-commerce platform and changing buying patterns.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores & Discounters

• Drug Stores

• Online Stores



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the Europe probiotics market, EU-5 is the leading regional market. As many major players are available in the EU-5 region, such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain, the demand for probiotics is very high. The high population is the major factor in increasing the consumption of probiotics-based products. Also, the number of people with various diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, cancer, allergy, and other disorders is used in the vaccines in EU-5 countries. Further, the demand for probiotics has increased after the Covid-19 pandemic. Health consciousness is one of the major factors in which the consumption of probiotics-based food, beverages, and dietary supplements is increasing in RU-5 countries.



Segmentation by Geography



• EU-5

o Germany

o France

o The U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

• Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe

o Russia

o Poland

o Netherlands

o Czech Republic

o Hungary

o Switzerland



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Few global and regional, and local players characterize the Europe probiotics market. There are a few major players present in the probiotics market, such as Nestle (Switzerland), Probi (Sweden), Yakult (Japan), Danone (France), and ADM (US) are offering a wide range of probiotics-based products for the customers. The major European probiotics market players are following merger and acquisition strategies and focusing on acquiring or partnering with local & regional players. As various diseases are increasing, such as cancer, obesity, overweight, diabetes, and others in Europe, the consumption of probiotics is increasing simultaneously. Such factors boost investment in R&D for probiotics-based products, fuelling the competition among these players.



Key Company Profiles



• NESTLE

• Probi

• Danone

• ADM

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd



Other Prominent Vendors



• International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

• General Mills

• BioGaia

• AB-Biotics

• Cultech

• Sacco System

• Winclove Probiotics

• PepsiCo

• Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

• AllergoSan USA, LLC

• PanTheryx

• Sanofi

• Wren Laboratories

• Novozymes

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



