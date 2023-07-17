Micro Irrigation System Market Size to Surpass USD 38.3 Billion by 2032; Driven by Rising Demand for Food Production and Agricultural Goods

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Micro Irrigation System Market size accounted for USD 9.4 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 38.3 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Using low-pressure water systems to irrigate agricultural crops, nurseries, and landscapes is called micro-irrigation. They are designed to distribute water evenly to the roots of plants, thereby reducing water loss from transpiration and discharge. Drip irrigation, mini-sprinklers, micro-sprinklers, and other micro-irrigation products are included in micro-irrigation systems. Utilizing micro irrigation systems has numerous advantages over conventional irrigation techniques. It increases crop yield and quality while decreasing water pollution, fertilizer leaching, and soil erosion. By automating the irrigation process, micro-irrigation systems save time and labor, allowing producers to concentrate on other aspects of crop management.





Key Takeaway

By type, in 2022, the sprinkler irrigation segment dominated the micro irrigation system market. This segment holds a significant share due to its efficiency and flexibility in irrigation.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Micro Irrigation System Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the micro irrigation system industry. Some of these factors include:

The demand for micro irrigation systems is closely linked to the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Technological advancements: Continuous advancements in micro irrigation technology, including sensors, control systems, and precision farming techniques, are driving the growth of the industry.

Market Growth

The micro-irrigation system market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. The rising awareness about water scarcity and the need for efficient water management in agriculture has led to the widespread adoption of micro irrigation systems. These systems, including drip irrigation and sprinklers, provide precise water delivery to crops, minimizing water wastage and maximizing water-use efficiency.

Top Trends in Global Micro Irrigation System Market

Agricultural Methods and Digital Agriculture

Smart farming enables producers to increase crop yields and optimize resource utilization through the use of precision farming techniques. Digital agriculture entails the utilization of sophisticated technologies such as sensors, GPS, and drones to collect data that enables producers to make informed decisions to increase crop yield. Micro-irrigation systems are compatible with precision farming methods because they provide precise water and nutrient delivery application to vegetation. The integration of digital agriculture technologies with micro-irrigation systems is anticipated to improve the precision and efficacy of agricultural water management.

Crop Management Systems

Modern crop management systems are increasingly incorporating micro-irrigation systems. Integrating micro-irrigation systems with crop management systems enables producers to maximize crop yields by precisely monitoring and managing the application of water and nutrients. In addition, this integration enhances water use efficiency, reduces water waste, and lowers labor costs.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the micro irrigation market with a revenue share of 34%. Asia Pacific has become a worldwide market leader. This region is a hotspot for local and international commercial endeavors due to its fast-growing economy, rising disposable income, and extensive customer base. Asia Pacific is the next great market for visionaries. Asia-Pacific economies have grown significantly in recent decades.

China, India, and Japan are the region's biggest economies. The enormous population, labor markets, natural resources, and infrastructure advances drive fast economic expansion. Technology has brought various start-ups and major firms to the region, boosting economic growth.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses in the micro irrigation system market are developing new technologies expansion strategies through investments and mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, several key players are now focusing on the expansion of new ideas to expand the market growth of the micro irrigation system market.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.4 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 38.3 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 15.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 34% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Production of Food and Agricultural Goods

Micro irrigation system market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the rising global demand for food production and agricultural goods. As the world's population continues to grow, an efficient and effective irrigation system becomes essential. Micro-irrigation systems are crucial in meeting this demand by optimizing water usage, resulting in increased crop yields and agricultural productivity.

Attempts to Address Water Scarcity and Drought Conditions

Increasing water scarcity and pervasive drought conditions in a number of regions are driving demand for micro-irrigation systems. Water conservation has become an urgent concern with climate change aggravating water resource issues. Micro-irrigation systems provide a solution by delivering water directly to the roots of plants, thereby mitigating water waste and maximizing efficiency. These systems are indispensable in water-scarce regions, making them an excellent option for sustainable agricultural practices.

Market Restraints

Installation and Maintenance Fees Are Expensive

The high initial investment necessary for the installation of micro-irrigation systems is one of the primary factors inhibiting market expansion. Traditional irrigation methods are frequently less expensive, but they have limitations in terms of water efficiency, resulting in higher operational and maintenance costs. Consequently, despite the significant advantages of micro-irrigation systems over conventional methods, producers tend to shrink away from the costly initial investment, rendering it an uneconomical choice for many.

Farmers' lack of knowledge and education

Farmers' lack of awareness and comprehension of the benefits of micro-irrigation systems is another factor restraining the market expansion of these systems. The majority of farmers are typically ignorant of the technical aspects of these systems, such as how they operate, how they can increase crop production, and how they should be maintained. Farmers are reticent to implement new technologies because they do not perceive the value of investing in these systems due to their lack of knowledge.

Market Opportunities

Agricultural Methods and Organic Farming

In the agriculture industry, sustainability has become a catchphrase. Farmers are increasingly employing sustainable agriculture practices, such as precision farming, trickle irrigation, and micro-irrigation systems, in response to growing concerns about the environment and the impact of human activity on it. Micro-irrigation systems not only reduce water usage but also boost crop yield and quality. This has increased the demand for micro-irrigation systems, especially in regions where water scarcity is a significant problem.

Intelligent Irrigation Systems

Modern agriculture has been revolutionized by technological advancements. Smart irrigation systems and Internet of Things-based technologies have enabled producers to monitor and control crop hydration remotely. This not only increases productivity but it also saves time and money. Intelligent irrigation systems can be programmed to irrigate plants only when necessary, taking into account variables such as weather conditions, soil moisture levels, and plant needs. This ensures efficient utilization of water resources.

Report Segmentation of the Micro Irrigation System Market

Type Insight

The micro irrigation system market is dominated by the sprinkler irrigation systems segment. This segment holds a significant share due to its efficiency and flexibility in irrigation. Sprinkler irrigation systems distribute water through a network of pipes and sprinkler heads that spray water over crops. This process is effective in areas with uneven topography and helps to reduce water wastage. Consumer trends and behavior toward sprinkler irrigation systems show a growing interest in efficient water use and sustainable agriculture.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of agriculture on the environment and are looking for ways to reduce their ecological footprint. The sprinkler irrigation systems segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forthcoming years due to its flexibility in application.

Crop Insight

The orchard crops segment dominates the micro irrigation system market due to its effectiveness in irrigation. Orchard crops, such as fruit trees, are highly sensitive to water, and any lack of irrigation can severely affect their yields. Micro irrigation systems, especially drip irrigation systems, have proven to be highly effective in orchard crops. Consumer trends and behavior towards orchard crops are showing an increasing demand for fresh and organic produce. Consumers are looking for healthy food options and are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, pesticide-free produce.

Application Insight

Micro irrigation systems are finding use among small farmers, large private and corporate farms, government facilities, and other small-scale operations such as nurseries, Commercial Greenhouse, and gardens. Small-scale farmers are expected to contribute significantly, which can be attributed to a larger area of arable land.

On the other hand, small-scale applications in greenhouses will display a relatively higher rate of growth with growing demand for water and cost-effective agriculture processes, in addition to worries over climatic conditions and costs of water and electricity, which are likely to become gradually increasing in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Based on Crop

Plantation Crops

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Based on Application

Small Farming

Large and Corporate Farming

Others

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

EPC Industries Limited

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Hunter Industries Incorporated

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.

T-L Irrigation Company

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the micro irrigation system market

In June 2022, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and Rivulis merged their international irrigation businesses. This created a global irrigation and climate leader with operations in over 110 countries.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. and Rivulis merged their international irrigation businesses. This created a global irrigation and climate leader with operations in over 110 countries. In February 2022, Netafim USA announced that it would be increasing its manufacturing of FlexNet, a drip irrigation system, in Fresno, California. This will allow the company to provide farmers with more custom configuration options and improve efficiency.

Netafim USA announced that it would be increasing its manufacturing of FlexNet, a drip irrigation system, in Fresno, California. This will allow the company to provide farmers with more custom configuration options and improve efficiency. In August 2021, The Consulate General of Israel to South India collaborated with the United Planters' Association of Southern India (UPASI), Jain Irrigation Systems, and NaanDanJain Irrigation to introduce a Smart IoT Irrigation Project in a tea plantation in Tamil Nadu.

