ŌNŌCOR signs an exclusive US distribution agreement with B. Braun Interventional Systems

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ŌNŌCOR LLC, a medical technology company dedicated to developing essential safety tools and other facilitating technologies for the modern-day catheterization lab, today announced that they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. (BIS) as an important next step in preparation for the commercial launch of the ŌNŌ Retrieval Device in the US.



Under the agreement, BIS will initiate the US commercialization activities for ŌNŌCOR’s ŌNŌ Retrieval Device. Through the collaboration, ŌNŌCOR positions itself for success as an innovator of safety technology in the growing market of catheter-based interventions, while BIS expands its portfolio around its strong congenital and structural heart focus.

The ŌNŌ is a novel device designed to receive, align, compress and remove material (non-biologic and biologic) from the vascular system. The ŌNŌ is intuitive to use and is compatible with commercially available vascular sheaths, endovascular snares and other graspers. It is designed to make catheter-based retrieval less tedious, faster and safer as well as mitigate the need for remedial surgical procedures. The ŌNŌ received FDA clearance in May 2022.

“We are very pleased to partner with ŌNŌCOR to bring the novel and highly anticipated ŌNŌ Retrieval Device to the market,” said Peter Flosdorf, Director, Upstream Marketing and Portfolio Strategy, who led the establishment of a partnership between the two companies for B. Braun Interventional Systems. “The ŌNŌ pushes the boundaries of how we can serve the needs of congenital and structural heart interventional cardiologists and the patients they treat. Our shared dedication to innovation in safety technologies and expanding the capabilities of transcatheter interventional procedures position the collaboration between our companies for long-term success.”

The ŌNŌ has been used at select US catheterization labs since 2022. The teams at ŌNŌCOR and BIS plan to conduct a limited launch of the retrieval device this summer with the full launch planned for the PICS Society Annual Symposium in August.

“We’ve always believed that the ŌNŌ would be a tool that helps physicians safely expand the scope of minimally invasive procedures,” said Mark Piper, CEO of ŌNŌCOR. “We are thrilled to have entered into an agreement with B. Braun Interventional Systems that will allow every interventionalist performing a catheter-based procedure to have an ŌNŌ device at hand.”

Two dozen clinical use cases with the ŌNŌ Device have been completed thus far, including several published case reports by early users. Additionally, clinical evidence on the use of the ŌNŌ Retrieval Device has been recently presented at several scientific meetings, including, the SCAI Scientific Sessions 2023, and the CSI Frankfurt 2023 meeting .

*The ŌNŌCOR LLC ŌNŌ retrieval device is indicated for use in the cardiovascular system to retrieve foreign objects using minimally invasive procedures. For complete instructions and other important safety information for the ŌNŌ, please refer to the Instructions for Use.



About ŌNŌCOR

ŌNŌCOR LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing essential safety tools and other facilitating technologies for the modern-day catheterization lab. For more information, please go to www.onocorvascular.com.

About B. Braun Interventional Systems

B. Braun Interventional Systems offers interventional solutions designed with the patient in mind. Many of the products offered have been developed in response to the needs of physicians, technicians, and nurses. The company is committed to delivering safety, precision and convenience to interventional procedures. B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc. is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and includes B. Braun Medical Inc., Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., visit www.bisusa.com/about-us and connect with B. Braun Interventional Systems on LinkedIn .



