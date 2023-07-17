AYR Cannabis Dispensary Strengthens Florida Retail Footprint with Three New Locations

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Cannabis Dispensary , a cannabis retail chain owned by AYR Wellness, Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today celebrated the opening of three retail locations in Orange County, Florida. The opening of AYR Cannabis Dispensary locations Orlando (UCF), Winter Haven and Orlando (N. Orange Blossom Trail) expand the Company’s retail presence to 62 locations throughout Florida and brings AYR’s total footprint to 86 stores nationwide.



“We are proud to see our Florida retail footprint exceed 60 locations as we further broaden our reach across the state,” said Sevi Borrelli, AYR’s General Manager, Florida. “Our patients in Florida are our top priority as we launch new initiatives and drive growth for our Company. With nearly one million registered patients across our home state, I am thrilled to see us continuing to evolve our retail presence while building long-lasting relationships with our communities.”

Patients are invited to celebrate the opening of the Orlando (N. Orange Blossom Trail) retail location on Thursday, July 27. The grand opening celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. ET, followed by games, prizes, music and refreshments.

Each dispensary will offer AYR’s suite of national brands and products. Additionally, consumers and medical patients at each dispensary can access special discounts, rewards and prizes by enrolling in the AYR Cannabis Dispensary Loyalty Program.

AYR continues to expand its presence in Florida, opening 10 new dispensaries statewide through the first seven months of 2023. The Company previously celebrated the opening of dispensaries in Tarpon Springs, Winter Haven, Palatka, Lake Mary, Land O’ Lakes, Orlando and Palmetto Bay earlier this year. To learn more about the company’s nearby dispensaries, product offerings or future openings, please visit www.AYRwellness.com .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

AYR’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.AYRwellness.com .

