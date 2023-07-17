BigCommerce Agency oBundle Partners with Bridgeline to Power Ecommerce Growth

WOBURN, Mass., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing software company, today announced its strategic partnership with oBundle, an ecommerce agency specializing in BigCommerce implementations.



oBundle will combine Bridgeline's advanced AI-powered search solution, HawkSearch with the agency’s expertise in the BigCommerce platform to grow revenue for eCommerce websites. With over 500 successful BigCommerce implementations, oBundle brings a wealth of experience to the partnership.

HawkSearch also has a proven record of delivering results for leading brands on the BigCommerce, such as Berlin Packaging, United Aqua Group, and Black Diamond. By using HawkSearch to power onsite search, eCommerce businesses have experienced a 20% increase in conversions, a 23% boost in average order value, and 30% increase in monthly traffic.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "Our partnership with oBundle aims to provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to optimize their digital marketing strategies and achieve extraordinary results."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies boost online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Optimizely, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com