Interventional Oncology Market Set to Soar Past USD 4127.28 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Interventional Oncology market size is expected to reach USD 4127.28 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer globally, advancements in interventional oncology techniques and technologies, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising demand for targeted and personalized cancer treatments, expanding applications of interventional oncology across various cancer types, favorable reimbursement policies for interventional oncology procedures, collaborations and partnerships between medical institutions and industry players, growing awareness about the benefits of interventional oncology in terms of reduced side effects and improved patient outcomes, rising adoption of image-guided procedures for accurate tumor targeting, and integration of interventional oncology with other treatment modalities like chemotherapy and radiation therapy is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Interventional Oncology market, increasing adoption of minimally invasive therapies, such as radiofrequency ablation and microwave ablation, rising utilization of image-guided techniques for precise tumor targeting, growing focus on combination therapies integrating interventional oncology with other treatment modalities, the emergence of novel embolic agents and drug-eluting technologies for targeted delivery of therapeutics, expanding applications of interventional oncology in the treatment of liver, lung, kidney, and bone cancers, advancements in imaging technologies enabling real-time monitoring and assessment of treatment efficacy, utilization of interventional oncology in palliative care to provide symptom relief and improve quality of life, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interventional Oncology Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 147

Figures -78

Interventional oncology is a field of medicine that uses minimally invasive procedures to treat cancer. These procedures are used to deliver drugs, heat, or radiation directly to tumors, while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue. Interventional oncology is a rapidly growing field, and it is becoming an increasingly important part of cancer treatment.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/interventional-oncology-market

Prominent Players in Interventional Oncology Market

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

AngioDynamics

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Cook Medical

CR Bard

Asahi Intecc

Lepu Medical Technology

Taewoong Medical

Edap Tms

Galil Medical

Speckle Medical

Ion Beam Applications

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

Accuray Incorporated

RaySearch Laboratories

Sirtex Medical

Cianna Medical

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



2134.78 Million 2030 Value Projection



4127.28 Million CAGR 7.6% Segments Covered















Therapy Radiation Therapy, Ablation Devices, Particle Embolization Devices



Cancer Type Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others



End-User Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centres, Specialty clinics, Others



Procedure [Embolization (TARE, TACE), Ablation (Thermal Ablation (Microwave, RF Ablation))]



Product Type Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Tumor ablation Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Tumor ablation dominated the global online market as they are minimally invasive, involving small incisions or needle insertions. This approach offers several advantages, including reduced trauma, shorter recovery time, and lower complication rates compared to traditional surgical interventions. Patients often prefer minimally invasive procedures due to their potential for quicker recovery and reduced postoperative discomfort.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/interventional-oncology-market

Hospitals are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, hospitals are the leading segment as they provide a wide range of interventional oncology procedures, along with other treatment modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Hospitals offer comprehensive cancer care, making them a significant contributor to the interventional oncology market.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a relatively high incidence of cancer, which drives the demand for advanced cancer treatments, including interventional oncology procedures. The prevalence of cancer cases in the region provides a significant market opportunity for interventional oncology products and services.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Interventional Oncology market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Interventional Oncology.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/interventional-oncology-market

Key Developments in Interventional Oncology Market

In July 2023: Boston Scientific announced that it would acquire Cianna Medical, a company that develops and markets microneedles for the treatment of cancer. The acquisition is expected to help Boston Scientific expand its interventional oncology portfolio.

In June 2023: Elekta announced that it would acquire RaySearch Laboratories, a company that develops and markets radiation therapy treatment planning software. The acquisition is expected to help Elekta strengthen its position in the radiation therapy market.

Key Questions Answered in Interventional Oncology Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market

Global Healthcare Kiosk Market

Global IoT In Healthcare Market

Global 5G Infrastructure in Healthcare Market

Global Advanced Wound Care Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com