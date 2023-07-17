Breast Pump Market Size Worth $5.77 Billion by 2028 at 10.7% CAGR during 2021-2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on " Breast Pump Market Size Report, Share, Revenue & Trends Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis by Technology, Type, and Distribution Channel, Geography," the breast pump market size is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $5.77 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021–2028. Based on product, the electric breast pump segment held a larger share of the breast pump market in 2020.





Global Breast Pump Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $2.57 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by $5.77 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.7% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 177 No. of Tables 112 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Type, and Distribution Channel, Geography





Global Breast Pump Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co Ltd, and Spectra Baby USA are a few of the key companies operating in the breast pump market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2020 , Spectra Baby USA has launched Synergy Gold dual-powered electric breast pump. Spectra Baby USA's Synergy Gold provides breastfeeding moms with exclusive technology, allowing for individually tailored pumping sessions. This new design utilizes one separate motor for each side and is independently adjustable.

In August 2020 , Medela has launched New Pump in Style Breast Pump with First-of-Its-Kind MaxFlow Technology. MaxFlow Technology pioneered by Medela generates vacuum with micro-vibrations for increased milk flow and optimal performance.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Pump Market:

Due to outbreak of disease, healthcare industries have been affected badly, considering the economic conditions in current situation. Due to growing coronavirus cases, many seminars and international conference has been postponed. For instance, 9th Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Summit has been postponed after 13th to 15th march due to current growing coronavirus. Restrictive measures have been taken to control the spread of this pandemic, however, according to the International Breastfeeding Journal: 25th August 2020, there has been a decrease in the rate of breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic as the mothers and infants were separated due to COVID-19 positive cases. Moreover, companies in China and Japan has faced challenges in manufacturing. For instance, a Q4 report published by Pigeon in 2021, the company has faced decline in sales in Chinese and Japanese region on lower sales of nursing bottles and nipples, resulting from a drop in inbound demand and as operations were suspended due to urban lockdowns. Profit fell by double digits due to lower sales, higher promotional expenses for distributors accompanying increased sales of breast pumps and other daily necessities, and increased expenses due to enhanced sales activities for strollers.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on breast pumps market, by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets in India, Japan, and other countries. Apart from overall health system, cancer care delivery system has been facing challenges due to coronavirus outbreak.





Global Breast Pump Market: Segmental Overview

The global breast pump market, based on technology is segmented into electric breast pump and manual breast pump. The electric breast pump segment is further divided into double electric breast pump and single electric breast pump. In 2020, the electric breast pump segment held the largest share of the market and same segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The global breast pump market, based on type is segmented into closed system breast pump and open system breast pump. In 2020, the closed system breast pump segment held the largest share of the market by technology type segment and is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The global breast pump market, based on distribution channel is segmented into consumers stores and online distribution. In 2020, the consumers stores segment held the largest share of the market by distibution channel segment. However, online distribution is expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.









