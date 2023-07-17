NowVertical Group Announces Strategic Partners, for NOW, SnowGraph on Snowflake

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company, today announced a list of strategic revenue partners, accelerating the growth of NOW SnowGraph, its Snowflake Native App. Partners, including LiveRamp, FullContact, Hakkoda, and North Labs, improve NOW SnowGraph’s global ready reach beyond NOW’s current network in Europe, North America, and South America. Through this new partnership program, NOW has expanded its sales and marketing channels to include some of the most respected names in the data and analytics software and technology space while gaining meaningful exposure beyond its base of 250 customers.



NOW SnowGraph reveals rich insights using embedded graph analytics on top of a Snowflake warehouse. It brings the power and utility of graph analytics to multiple industry verticals, including manufacturing, advertising, retail & CPG, media and entertainment, and healthcare. NOW SnowGraph provides customers with a variety of pre-configured models that all address essential use cases, making a secure, privacy-safe adoption simple.

By accessing NOW SnowGraph, customers can analyze billions of variable combinations in a single query to surface what matters in seconds, including market basket analysis and next-best actions, propensity and lookalike modeling, audience cluster discovery, and segment overlaps. It enables customers to get more from their first-party data while collaborating with partners in a privacy-safe way.

“Since our relaunch on the SnowFlake marketplace last month, we have seen an incredible uptick in interest from organizations looking to add SnowGraph’s functionality to their SnowFlake tech stack,” said Sasha Grujicic, CEO of NOW. “Through our partnership agreements, we see this trend expanding as more customers learn about the power of SnowGraph to generate automated customer clusters for optimized activations, expand audience acquisition and retention campaigns with affinity-based lookalikes, and power recommendation engines with propensity, next-best-action modeling.”

"We are incredibly excited that FullContact has been selected by NOW’s SnowGraph as their privacy-safe Identity Resolution partner. It’s an honor for FullContact, and our ability to connect online and offline first-party data through our Identity Graph, to be leveraged to enhance the effectiveness of both modeling and analytics. I love that this partnership leverages the power of our new unique Snowflake Native capabilities. It’s a huge comfort to our joint clients that they have the assurance that their customer data will never leave the Snowflake environment,” says Chris Harrison, CEO of FullContact.

For more information about our partnership programs or to learn more about how NOW SnowGraph can graphically power insights for you, contact Robert Simon at:

robert.simon@nowvertical.com

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NOW is a VI software and solutions company that enables AI for industry and government. NOW’s VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com .



