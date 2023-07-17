Food Emulsifiers Market Rising Steadily at 5.0% CAGR; Aiming for US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032 | MarketResearch.biz

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Emulsifiers Market size accounted for USD 3.3 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 5.3 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Food emulsifiers are substances that help stabilize and blend together ingredients that would normally separate, such as oil and water. They are commonly used in various food products to improve texture, consistency, and shelf life. Emulsifiers act by reducing the surface tension between two immiscible liquids, allowing them to mix and form a stable emulsion.





Key Takeaway

By Type, the lecithin segment has dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

segment has dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Source, the plant segment held the maximum revenue share of the market.

segment held the maximum revenue share of the market. By Application, the bakery products segment accounted for the majority of the market share.

segment accounted for the majority of the market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31.2%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant revenue share of 23.7% from 2023-2032.

The revolutionary innovations were carried out in the food emulsifiers market. Thus, the market was experiencing a surge that resulted in the establishment of new industry standards. These developments focused on the increasing trends of natural and clean-label goods. The food emulsifiers market is estimated to grow due to the expansion of the food industry and the huge demand for packaged, processed, and convenience foods. Thus, these emulsifiers are used in a variety of food applications such as dairy, bakery, confectionary items, and others.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Food Emulsifiers Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global Food Emulsifiers Market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods: The increasing shift towards processed and convenience foods, such as dairy products, confectioneries, bakery products, and sauces, boosts the demand for food emulsifiers.

The increasing shift towards processed and convenience foods, such as dairy products, confectioneries, bakery products, and sauces, boosts the demand for food emulsifiers. Increasing Awareness about Health & Wellness: The increasing health consciousness among consumers results in an increase in demand for healthier food options. This will likely propel the growth of the market.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers results in an increase in demand for healthier food options. This will likely propel the growth of the market. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in emulsifier production, like enzyme modification and nano emulsification, were estimated to increase the market demand.

Technological advancements in emulsifier production, like enzyme modification and nano emulsification, were estimated to increase the market demand. Growing Food Industry and Retail Sector: The expansion of the food industry and the rapid growth of organized retail chains across the world will likely provide a significant stimulus to the food emulsifiers market.

Top Trends in Global Food Emulsifiers Market

Healthy and organic food products are an emerging market trend in the food business. Health-conscious consumers were prioritizing natural, organic, and minimally processed meals. Also, social media and the internet have made it easier for consumers to learn about the health benefits of healthy and organic food. Moreover, consumers also choose organic and natural products because of the concerns about pesticides and other toxins in food production. Because of this trend, many food firms now provide a wide choice of healthy & organic products, including meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, dairy, and packaged foods.

Market Growth

Growing disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles have also contributed considerably to the development of the food emulsifiers market. Also, as consumers become more health-conscious, they seek food products that are not only convenient but also nutritious and safe.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the majority of the market share of 31.2% of the overall food emulsifiers market in 2022, owing to the increasing demand for processed foods and natural and organic items. The pharmaceutical & cosmetic sectors use food emulsifiers as stabilizing agents and medication carriers. This will likely boost the market growth in this region. Emulsifiers make salad dressings, ice cream, mayonnaise, and baked goods smooth and avoid separation.

Processed food consumption propels the demand for the food emulsifiers market. According to the USDA, over 60% of calories come from processed foods in the US. Emulsifiers help to keep the texture, stabilize and preserve processed meals. Food emulsifiers are in demand because of the organic food trend. Health-conscious consumers require natural and organic foods. This was attributed to the increase in the demand of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Emulsifiers are a common ingredient found in the food business and are used to stabilize, uniform, and smooth out food products. It is anticipated that the market for emulsifiers will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% over the forecast period. The increasing need for processed foods and foods that are convenient to eat, the increasing demand for low-fat food items, and the rising popularity of functional food ingredients are the chief factors that drive the expansion of the market.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 3.3 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 5.3 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.5% North America Revenue Share 31.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 23.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032



Market Drivers

Rapid Development of the Food Emulsifiers Market

The market for food emulsifiers is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. The increasing demand for packaged and processed food products has augmented the demand for food emulsifiers. Food emulsifiers play a crucial role in the production of these products, aiding in the enhancement of stability, texture, and shelf life.

Market Restraints

High Costs Associated with the Extraction of Food Emulsifiers from Natural Resources

The costlier extraction of emulsifiers from natural resources is the major factor that hinders the growth market. The extraction is a complex process that needs modern science & technology. This factor increases the cost of the process. For extracting emulsifiers in commercial quantities, companies must invest a considerable amount of money. Thus, the companies that can afford such massive investments are the major players in the market.

Market Opportunities

The Utilization of More Food Emulsifiers in Baked Goods

Emulsifiers are essential for baked goods like bread, cakes, and cookies to achieve uniform texture by maintaining freshness for an extensive period of time. Emulsifiers contribute to the safeguarding of the volume and crumb structure of baked products. The use of food emulsifiers is expected to increase with the increasing demand for baked goods. This will drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market over the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Food Emulsifiers Market

Type Insight

The Lecithin Segment Held the Maximum Market Share

The lecithin segment held the maximum share of the food emulsifiers market owing to the economic growth of developing economies, and this has augmented consumer demand for premium food products. Also, lecithin is a natural emulsifier derived from eggs, soybeans, and sunflower, which makes it an ideal food additive for various use. Also, its adaptability has made it popular among food manufacturers across the world.

Source Insight

The Plant Segment Accounted for the Majority of the Market Share

The Plant Segment accounted for the majority of the share of the food emulsifiers market and is projected to rise at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers derived from plants are preferred by manufacturers of food as they are non-toxic, sustainable, and natural. Lecithin, seaweeds, and gums, derived from sunflowers and legumes, are the most common plant sources of emulsifiers.

Application Insight

The Bakery Products Segment Held the Majority of Market Share

The bakery products segment collected the majority of the market share, and it is projected to record the highest growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to its regular use in most households. However, emulsifiers play an essential role in the bakery industry by enhancing texture, smooth and stable dough, and improving the overall quality of baked products.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Mono, Diglycerides, and Derivatives

Lecithin

Sorbitan esters

Stearoyl lactylates

Polyglycerol esters

Other Biomarker Types

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Application

Bakery products

Confectionery

Convenience foods

Dairy products

Meat products

Other Applications

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Ingredion Incorporated

Corbion NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Beldem S.A.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Food Emulsifiers Market

In September 2021, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will launch a new line of emulsifiers called PowerBake 6000, which represents a significant development in the food emulsifiers market. The purpose of these emulsifiers is to simplify bakery formulations and enhance the texture and quality of baked products.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will launch a new line of emulsifiers called PowerBake 6000, which represents a significant development in the food emulsifiers market. The purpose of these emulsifiers is to simplify bakery formulations and enhance the texture and quality of baked products. In July 2021, Ingredion entered the market for plant-based emulsifiers in July 2021 with the introduction of Purity Bio 201 and Purity Bio 301. These new emulsifiers, produced from sunflower and canola oil, provide an alternative to traditional emulsifiers with a clean label.

Ingredion entered the market for plant-based emulsifiers in July 2021 with the introduction of Purity Bio 201 and Purity Bio 301. These new emulsifiers, produced from sunflower and canola oil, provide an alternative to traditional emulsifiers with a clean label. In June 2021, Corbion and blue ocean ingredients announced their collaboration to develop new plant-based emulsifiers for the livestock and dairy industries in June 2021. As consumers seek out plant-based products more frequently, the demand for plant-based emulsifiers is anticipated to increase.

Corbion and blue ocean ingredients announced their collaboration to develop new plant-based emulsifiers for the livestock and dairy industries in June 2021. As consumers seek out plant-based products more frequently, the demand for plant-based emulsifiers is anticipated to increase. In May 2021, Cargill completed a significant acquisition by purchasing Leman Decoration Group, a supplier of bakery ingredients, including emulsifiers. This acquisition strengthens Cargill's portfolio of emulsifiers and expands Cargill's presence in the bakery industry.

In March of 2021, Kerry Group introduced Durafibre, a new line of emulsifiers. These emulsifiers provide food manufacturers with a variety of advantages, including improved dough management and baked volume.

