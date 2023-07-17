CytomX Therapeutics Appoints Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced the appointment of Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Chu will oversee clinical development of the Company’s diversified portfolio of Probody® therapeutic candidates.



“Wayne brings to CytomX substantial experience in clinical development strategy in the oncology space,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “His drug development experiences have contributed to multiple approvals and span therapeutic modalities including antibody drug conjugates, checkpoint inhibitors, and bispecific immunotherapies, making him an ideal fit to lead the development of CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline. Wayne joins CytomX at a moment where we are expecting to make significant clinical progress with our next generation pipeline including the continued advancement of CX-904 through Phase 1, the initial clinical strategies for our new INDs, CX-2051 and CX-801, and our ongoing efforts aimed at targeting CD71.”

“I am very pleased to be joining CytomX at a time when the pipeline is positioned to make important clinical progress across multiple programs. The Probody® Platform and CytomX’s leadership in localized biologics has resulted in a compelling pipeline of drug candidates and a meaningful opportunity to create near- and long-term value for patients,” said Dr. Chu. “I look forward to working with the team on our shared goal of bringing new and differentiated treatments to people with cancer and advancing our leadership in the field of biologics localization.”

Dr. Chu joins CytomX with over 20 years of experience in oncology, in roles ranging from research to medicine to global clinical development. He was previously Chief Medical Officer at Fate Therapeutics, where he oversaw the company’s clinical development strategies of novel immune cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Prior to joining Fate, Wayne spent a decade at Genentech, where he assumed positions of increasing responsibility in Product Development Oncology in the development of the HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla). He then joined the Early Clinical Development group in Genentech Research and Early Development in 2011 where he led the early clinical development of molecules covering multiple therapeutic platforms including antibody drug conjugates, checkpoint inhibitors, and immune cell bispecific antibodies, notably the development of polatuzumab vedotin (anti-CD79b antibody drug conjugate), tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody) and mosunetuzumab (CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody), and continued to lead the global development of mosunetuzumab in his role in Product Development Oncology at Roche/Genentech. Prior to his clinical development experience, Dr. Chu conducted his clinical training in pediatric hematology-oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute. He graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and earned his M.D. with Distinction in Research from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (“TCBs”), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

