Geneva, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan welcomes support from GAM’s third-largest investor and publishes its response to Liontrust’s open letter to GAM shareholders

Geneva, 17 July 2023 – The investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan SA, which controls approximately 9.5% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG (GAM), has published a detailed response to an open letter sent by Liontrust’s CEO John Ions to GAM shareholders on 14 July. The investor group also welcomes the news that GEM, a New York-based alternatives manager that owns 6.5% of GAM, will not be accepting the Liontrust offer.

In his response, Albert Saporta, director of NewGAMe, provides a line-by-line rebuttal to Liontrust’s letter. The letter can be found here:

https://newgam.ch/assets/downloads/Letter_to_GAM_shareholders_17_July.pdf

Antoine Spillmann, CEO and Executive Partner at Bruellan and the investor group's proposed candidate for chairman of GAM's board, said:

"As GAM’s second-largest shareholder, we believe Liontrust’s offer significantly undervalues GAM and are delighted that the company’s third largest investor agrees with us. We have a clear plan to return GAM to profitability and growth over the next two years – this provides shareholders with a viable alternative to the Liontrust offer and we encourage shareholders to read NewGAMe’s investment thesis and our detailed response to Liontrust’s open letter.”

On 6 July, NewGAMe published its investment thesis outlining a four-stage turnaround plan with the objective of value of creation of 3x-5x over the next two to three years. The investment thesis gave several reasons why shareholders should not accept the Liontrust offer, including:

A lop-sided deal structure under which GAM shareholders will own only 14.5% of the combined entity while contributing 40% of the AuM Terms that undervalue GAM despite the deal being immediately accretive to Liontrust, with GAM’s EBIT margins expected to reach 30% by 2025 Liontrust’s track record as one of the worst-performing stocks in the fund management sector over the past 12-24 months Liontrust’s track record of value-destructive M&A

NewGAMe’s investment thesis can be found here: https://newgam.ch/assets/downloads/NewGAMe_investment_thesis_updated.pdf

“Debunking GAM’s assessment of the Liontrust offer” can be found here:

https://newgam.ch/assets/downloads/NewGAMe_-_Debunking_Liontrust.pdf

