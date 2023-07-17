RYVYL Announces Simon & Edward, LLP Selected as Auditor of coyni, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions, announces Simon & Edward, LLP has been engaged as the accounting firm and auditor of coyni, Inc., replacing MaloneBailey effective July 12, 2023.



“Simon and Edward was the natural selection for auditor of coyni, Inc. given their familiarity with RYVYL technology, accounting processes and personnel from assisting us with the process of regaining compliance earlier this year,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of RYVYL. “Furthermore, having them as auditor for both companies has the added advantage of streamlining operations for both RYVYL and coyni, as we move forward towards completion of the spin-off and look to begin a capital raise for the eventual Nasdaq uplist.”

Additional information can be found in the associated 8-K filing filed by Logicquest which can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=16789091&guid=ScD-kWYbd7N2B3h

