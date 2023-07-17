OpenLocker’s Gataverse TBT Team Sponsored by CELSIUS® Essential Energy Representing University of Florida Alumni Heads to Gainesville for Training Camp and Exhibition Game for Gator Fans

West Palm Beach, FL., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OTCQB: OLKR) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida (UF) alumni who have been selected as members of the Gataverse team competing in this year’s The Basketball Tournament (TBT) are headed to Gainesville for training camp. As lead sponsor, CELSIUS, maker of lifestyle energy drink is providing team gear and Essential Energy at the “Run It Back” Classic game taking place in Gainesville. Gataverse invites all Gator fans to come watch the TBT Team play in a friendly competition with other outstanding UF alumni at the “Run It Back” Classic which will be held at Santa Fe College at 5pm on July 22. Prior to supporting the alumni of the University of Florida, fans will have the opportunity to engage and support current University of Florida student-athletes. Athletes spanning across university wide programs such as men’s and women’s basketball, football, baseball, softball, golf, and gymnastics will be in attendance to connect with loyal fans through engagement experiences such as meet & greets, as well as autograph signings.



The Gataverse TBT Team will be coached by Matt McCall, former Gator manager and college coach, and Taurean Green, member of the Gators’ 2006 & 2007 NCAA Championship teams. The team is comprised of other members of the Gators’ championship teams and several who have gone on to play in the NBA and professionally including Corey Brewer, Egor Koulechov, KeVaughn Allen, Keith Stone, Walter Hodge, Phlandrous Fleming, Lee Humphrey, Myreon Jones and Erving Walker. Following Training Camp, the team will head to Louisville for the first round of the high stakes, single elimination tournament airing on ESPN. Sixty-four teams from across the country will vie for the $1 million winner-takes-all prize to be awarded to the undefeated tournament champion in Philadelphia on August 3.

The Gataverse is a next level fan community dedicated to connecting student-athletes, fans, alumni, local merchants and brands through exclusive experiences, merchant rewards program, autographed collectibles and the OpenLocker Network Gataverse podcast.

Matt McCall said, “We are so excited to be bringing a team to the tournament on behalf of Gator Nation for the first time. The ‘Run It Back’ Classic in Gainesville gives the alumni coming back an opportunity to reconnect on the floor and allows fans to enjoy the incredible talent and history of UF basketball.”

“Events like Fan Fest are just one way in which Gataverse engages fans and helps connect current student-athletes, alumni, diehard fans and local merchants. We are expecting dozens of athletes, including members of the championship baseball and golf teams, to engage with fans and autograph collectibles with their Name, Image and Likeness. There will also be several vendors who are a part of the Gataverse local merchant network so attendees can learn more about the community and its perks.” said Matt Ulino, Gataverse community manager.

As the official hospitality partner of the Gataverse, StayGainesville is providing complimentary accommodations to the TBT team during training camp and discounted rates on its 60+ rental properties for Gataverse members, UF student-athletes and their families. StayGainesville properties are conveniently located near stadiums and event venues. CELSIUS® is the official beverage sponsor of the Gataverse TBT team.

To learn more about Gataverse and purchase tickets for the “Run It Back” Classic and Gataverse Fan Fest, visit gataverse.io.

And for more information about OpenLocker, go to openlocker.io.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through innovative collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io