Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Net Sales of $103.3 million/Net Income of $0.9 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on May 31, 2023.

QEP reported net sales of $103.3 million for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, a decrease of $13.8 million or 11.8% compared to $117.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower demand in the North America retail and flooring dealer segments, along with the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar in the current period.  

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “Although sales improved compared to the previous two quarters, the Company’s topline net sales in the current quarter as compared to a year ago were negatively impacted by the adverse effect of inflation on consumer spending and the increased cost of borrowing. Importantly, gross profit margin improved as supply chain disruptions eased and inbound freight costs declined. Supply chain improvements allowed the Company to reduce its inventory levels and realize the associated reduction in borrowing.”

Mr. Gould concluded, “The Company remains focused on addressing under-performing manufactured and foreign sourced flooring product lines, along with evaluating its global footprint in order to reduce operational complexity.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $29.3 million, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 5.0% from $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 28.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to 26.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.   The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to lower inbound freight costs.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 were $27.3 million or 26.5% of net sales and $29.1 million or 24.9% of net sales, respectively. The first quarter of fiscal 2024 operating expenses reflect lower variable shipping costs and marketing display expense that was partially offset by higher personnel costs.

The higher interest expense during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was due to higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for both the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.9 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.5 million as compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

    
  For the Three months Ended  
  May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 
      
Net income$925  $988 
      
Add:Interest expense, net 717   376 
 Provision for income taxes 360   384 
 Depreciation and amortization 858   992 
 Gain from insurance recoveries (390)  - 
EBITDA, as adjusted$2,470  $2,740 
      

Cash provided by operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $13.1 million as compared to cash used in operations of $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels, as previous supply chain disruptions were addressed. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations was used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of May 31, 2023 was $55.7 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2023.   Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $20.2 million or 25.5% of equity, a decrease of $13.3 million compared to $33.5 million or 43.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2023.

Conference Call Information

The Company expects to hold its next investor conference call in October 2023 to discuss the financial results of its second quarter ending on August 30, 2023 and first half of fiscal year 2024.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Vitrex®, Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, and Tomecanic®. Brands featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including risks related to the following: challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns, and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
 (In thousands except per share data) 
 (Unaudited) 
      
  For the Three Months Ended 
  May 31, May 31, 
   2023   2022  
      
 Net sales$103,283  $117,083  
 Cost of goods sold 73,938   86,205  
 Gross profit 29,345   30,878  
      
 Operating expenses:    
      Shipping 11,702   13,618  
      General and administrative 8,575   7,567  
      Selling and marketing 7,551   8,104  
      Other income, net (485)  (159) 
      Total operating expenses 27,343   29,130  
      
 Operating income 2,002   1,748  
      
 Interest expense, net (717)  (376) 
      
 Income before provision for income taxes 1,285   1,372  
      
 Provision for income taxes 360   384  
      
 Net income$ 925  $ 988  
      
 Earnings per share:    
      Basic$0.28  $0.30  
      Diluted$0.28  $0.29  
      
 Weighted average number of common    
      shares outstanding:    
      Basic 3,343   3,341  
      Diluted 3,350   3,351  
      


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
      
  For the Three Months Ended 
  May 31, May 31, 
   2023  2022  
      
Net income $925 $988  
      
Unrealized currency translation adjustments  43  (798) 
      
Comprehensive income  $ 968 $ 190  
      


     
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In thousands except per share values) 
     
 May 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 
 (Unaudited) (Audited) 
     
ASSETS    
Cash$10,037  $4,996  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $606    
     and $601 at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively 49,586   49,499  
Inventories, net 68,432   80,347  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,637   3,485  
Prepaid income taxes 24   288  
Current assets 132,716   138,615  
     
Property and equipment, net 10,706   10,864  
Right of use operating lease assets 29,950   29,515  
Deferred income taxes, net 4,082   4,100  
Intangibles, net 7,705   7,990  
Goodwill 2,205   2,163  
Other assets 2,429   2,759  
Total Assets$ 189,793  $ 196,006  
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Trade accounts payable$26,379  $26,800  
Accrued liabilities 20,196   19,131  
Current operating lease liabilities 5,206   4,724  
Lines of credit 23,015   31,039  
Current maturities of debt 2,246   1,916  
Current liabilities 77,042   83,610  
     
Long term debt 4,952   5,513  
Non-current operating lease liabilities 26,800   26,710  
Other long term liabilities 2,005   2,333  
Total Liabilities 110,799   118,166  
     
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares    
     issued and outstanding at May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, -   -  
     respectively    
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;    
     4,005 shares issued: 3,293 shares outstanding at 4   4  
     May 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023 11,635   11,449  
Retained earnings 82,130   81,205  
Treasury stock, 712 shares held at cost at May 31, 2023    
     and February 28, 2023 (9,410)  (9,410) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,365)  (5,408) 
Shareholders' Equity 78,994   77,840  
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$ 189,793  $ 196,006  
     

 

     
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 For the Three Months Ended 
 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 
     
Operating activities:    
Net income$925  $988  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash    
     provided by (used in) operating activities:    
     Depreciation and amortization 858   992  
     Gain on sale of property (4)  (6) 
     Gain from insurance recoveries (390)  -  
     Proceeds from settlement of insurance claim 529   -  
     Other non-cash adjustments 171   (121) 
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
     Accounts receivable (744)  (301) 
     Inventories 11,768   952  
     Prepaid expenses and other assets (820)  1,632  
     Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 791   (12,965) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,084   (8,829) 
     
Investing activities:    
     Capital expenditures (362)  (1,539) 
     Proceeds from sale of property 30   6  
     Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims 568   -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 236   (1,533) 
     
Financing activities:    
     Net borrowings under lines of credit (8,010)  12,364  
     Net repayments of term loan facilities (202)  (502) 
     Purchase of treasury stock (30)  (79) 
     Principal payments on finance leases (29)  (28) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,271)  11,755  
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (8)  (54) 
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,041   1,339  
     Cash at beginning of period 4,996   3,203  
Cash at end of period$ 10,037  $ 4,542  
     


                    
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
(In thousands, except shares data) 
       (Unaudited)          
                    
The following table shows the changes in the shareholder's equity for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022.      
               Accumulated   
           Other  Total 
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive  Shareholders' 
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income  Equity 
                    
Balance at February 28, 2022- $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,268 $ (9,124) $ (4,195)  $ 79,402  
                    
Net Income           988       988  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments               (798)   (798) 
Purchase of treasury stock             (49)     (49) 
Balance at May 31, 2022- $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 82,256 $ (9,173) $ (4,993)  $ 79,543  
                    
               Accumulated    
           Other  Total 
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive  Shareholders' 
 Shares Amount Shares AmountCapital Earnings Stock Income  Equity 
                    
Balance at February 28, 2023- $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,205 $ (9,410) $ (5,408)  $ 77,840  
Net lncome           925       925  
Unrealized currency translation adjustments               43    43  
Stock-based compensation expense         186         186  
Balance at May 31, 2023- $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,635 $ 82,130 $ (9,410) $ (5,365)  $ 78,994  
                    

