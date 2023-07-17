Mission X concept car to make U.S. debut at Rennsport Reunion 7

Atlanta, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exciting Mission X concept study will visit the U.S. for the first time this fall, celebrating its U.S. debut at Rennsport Reunion 7 at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California from September 28 to October 1.

“Rennsport is the perfect location to mark the first US visit by one of the most exciting cars of the year – allowing our customers and fans to see it up close for the first time,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Cars North America. “At the largest Porsche gathering worldwide, we are not just celebrating our rich Motorsport history and those who shaped it, but also look forward to an exciting future.”

Inspired by legendary Porsche hypercars such as the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder, the Mission X is a collection of ideas, and shows a vision of what a Porsche hypercar of the future could look like. As a concept, it would be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nuerburgring-Nordschleife, have a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one hp per 2.2. lbs., achieve downforce values that are well in excess of those delivered by the current 911 GT3 RS and offer significantly improved charging performance with its 900-volt system architecture. “I can’t wait to see the reactions to this breathtaking all-electric concept” added Lawrence.

For further details, updates and event highlights including special programming, news on E-Sports, fan zones, live stream opportunities, autograph sessions with drivers and a host of other off-track activities, fans can also visit the dedicated Rennsport website at PorscheRennsportReunion.com.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, one Porsche Studio and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta|instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

Attachments