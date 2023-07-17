Windsor Fashions Launches Homecoming Curated Collection with Jazmine Estrada

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce the Jazmine Estrada Homecoming Edit . This curated collection is the first in a series of two co-curated influencer edits around the occasion this year.



As a kick off to the school year, Homecoming is one of the most memorable and special high school occasions. With the highly-anticipated season quickly approaching, Windsor partnered with content creator Jazmine Estrada to curate an edit of her top selects of Homecoming dresses , shoes, and accessories to complete a variety of head-to-toe Homecoming outfits. Windsor is the ultimate destination for girls to create their Homecoming looks, with an assortment of on-trend colorways, silhouettes and accessories available to shop both online and in stores.

As a passionate fashion and lifestyle creator and a longtime fan of Windsor, Jazmine was thrilled to partner with the team to help young girls navigate the Homecoming shopping process and provide style inspiration, On curating the edit with Windsor, Jazmine said, “Windsor’s mission to make beauty accessible to all women is something that resonates deeply with me. I strive to use my channel as an outlet to inspire and empower women, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to not only help girls find their dream looks, but to also encourage all women to wear something that makes them feel beautiful and confident.”

For this edit, Jazmin selected a variety of pieces to elevate this year’s Homecoming ensembles, including the Lola High Slit Satin Dress , a floor-sweeping and elegant silhouette that’s available in an array of color choices, her ideal pick is the rose gold hue. Additionally, Jazmin highlighted a collection of white Homecoming dresses , complimenting this chic and timeless aesthetic with a pair of pearl heels . To top it all off, Jazmin leveraged the use of accessories to enhance her outfits, particularly with the Polished Pearls Caged Floral Mini Handbag , a unique and glamorous evening bag that adds versatility to the look and makes girls stand out in the crowd.

Jazmine Estrada is a first-generation Latina whose creative spirit knows no bounds; she expresses it through various art forms including painting, dancing and styling fabulous outfits. Her content creation journey took off when she decided to share her first "Get Ready with Me" video.

Jazmin Estrada’s 2023 Homecoming Dresses Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Homecoming 2023, and Windsor carries head-to-toe formal and semi-formal looks, ranging from dresses and heels to jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for picture-perfect style. The dedicated wedding shop covers each cherished event, from bachelorette outfits to bridesmaid dresses, if you’re even looking to impress in wedding guest attire for the ceremony and beyond. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles . Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers , chic heels , trendy sandals, and cute dusters guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops , and bodysuits . Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com .

Media Contact:

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60d3cf11-9302-4037-8eb0-7974562d09a3