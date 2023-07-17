Forestry Mulcher Rental Market is Poised to Surpass US$ 374.6 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Forestry Mulcher Rental Market is estimated to grow from US$ 197.7 million in 2023 to US$ 374.6 million in 2033 at a rate of 6.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 176.9 million.



Forestry mulchers are gaining market domination over traditional land-clearing technologies owing to their efficiency, versatility, and environmental benefits. The forestry mulcher rental market is expanding rapidly as the need for sustainable land clearing and vegetation control solutions rises. The increasing urbanization and the requirement for efficient land removal in metropolitan areas contribute to market expansion.

Forestry mulchers are environmentally friendly options that enhance land restoration, reduce wildfire hazards, and reduce soil erosion. The emphasis on sustainability and conservation is in line with the market's expansion as companies and landowners prefer ecologically acceptable alternatives.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for forestry mulcher rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period In 2018, the forestry mulcher rental market had a valuation of US$ 141.8 million

Historic growth of the German forestry mulcher rental market was 5.9% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 By max. shredding diameter, 25-40 cm is estimated to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023

in 2023 Direct drive type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 86.1 million

“Environmental Regulations Are Contributing to the Growth of Forestry Mulcher Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rental firms for forestry mulchers place a high priority on expanding their rental fleet to accommodate various customer needs and project sizes. Customers who provide flexible lease options, prompt delivery, and thorough maintenance support are also given priority by suppliers. Collaborations with builders, developers, and landowners result in long-term partnerships.

Rental service providers keep up with technical developments by purchasing the most advanced mulching machinery. The goal of service providers is to increase the forestry mulcher rental market by attracting new customers, retaining existing ones, and continuously upgrading their offers.

Key Companies Profiled

Caterpillar

Dane End Forestry Mulcher Hire

Kingwell Hire

Komatsu

Landmarc Ltd

Sunbelt Rentals Ltd

TWR EQUIPMENT

Worldwide Machinery

Market Growth Stratagems

Companies are curbing the demand pool by strategically establishing long-term trade relations with the end-users which enable companies to survive during unfavorable trade situations. Further, collaboration with manufacturers enables rental service providers to upgrade their portfolio and cater to the needs of the customers, thus creating growth opportunities for both market and operators.

Segmentation of Forestry Mulcher Rental Industry Research

By Drive Type: Direct Drive Belt Drive

By Carrier Capacity: Up to 10 Tons 10 - 20 Tons 20 - 30 Tons 30 - 40 Tons Above 40 Tons

By Mounting Equipment Capacity: Up to 100 HP 100 - 200 HP 200 - 300 HP 300 - 400 HP Above 400 HP

By Max Shredding Diameter: Below 25 cm 25 - 40 cm Above 40 cm

By Max Cutting Width: Up to 48 Inches 48-56 Inches Above 56 Inches

By Mounting Equipment: Skid Steer Loader Compact Track Loader Excavator Tractor

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the forestry mulcher rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the drive type (direct drive, belt drive), carrier capacity (up to 10 tons, 10 - 20 tons, 20 - 30 tons, 30 - 40 tons, above 40 tons), mounting equipment capacity (up to 100 hp, 100 - 200 hp, 200 - 300 hp, 300 - 400 hp, above 400 hp), max. shredding diameter (Below 25 cm, 25 - 40 cm, Above 40 cm), max. cutting width (up to 48 inches, 48-56 inches, above 56 inches), mounting equipment (skid steer loader, compact track loader, excavator, tractor), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

