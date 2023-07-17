Purebase Corporation hosts team from the California Air Resources Board

IONE, CA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California.



Purebase Corporation hosted a team from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The agency wanted a better understanding of how Purebase Corporation’s planned rollout of its supplementary cementitious material (SCM) could help in CARB’s mission to reduce carbon emissions generated during the production of cement. CARB is tasked with formulating pathways for the cement industry to achieve lower emissions in California as stated in Senate Bill 596 (SB596.)

Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase, stated: “we were pleased to have CARB on site to better understand our plan to produce a metakaolin clay that can help reduce GHG emissions from the manufacturing of cement. We understand the challenges ahead but look forward to being a part of the solution.”

