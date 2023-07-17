NGS Library Preparation Market to Reach $6.47 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ NGS Library Preparation Market By Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Sequencing Type (Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Diagnostics, Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the NGS library preparation market is projected to reach $6.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables parallel sequencing of millions of small DNA fragments for low per-base costs in a short time. It provides information about the composition of complex DNA samples and is used for almost all genomic applications. The library preparation is the first step of the next generation sequencing in which the nucleic acid material is converted into standard libraries suitable for loading onto a sequencing instrument. In a typical NGS library preparation protocol, libraries are created by fragmenting DNA and adding specialized adapters to both ends. Many companies offer kits & reagents for this process.

The declining costs of sequencing, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, the growing utilization of NGS in disease diagnostics and precision medicine, and rising R&D investments and healthcare expenditures are the key factors driving the growth of the NGS library preparation market. Furthermore, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing technology and collaborations between vendors to develop automated library preparation protocols are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, availability of alternative technologies and the low chances of identifying positive actionable mutations for precision medicine are a restraining factor for the market’s growth. Additionally, regulatory and standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of small & mid-sized laboratories are major challenges for market growth.

Growing Automation to offer Significant opportunities for NGS Library Preparation Market

Library preparation activities such as DNA extraction, quantification, fragmentation, normalization, purification, and quality control are labor-intensive and slow down the generation of sequencing data. Although most procedures are carried out with the use of a kit, creating a library for whole genome sequencing takes time and effort.

The automation of NGS library preparation increases process efficiency and generates more consistent and reproducible results. It also helps reduce turnaround times, despite expanding sample workloads. With the increasing application of NGS in various fields, manual NGS library preparation is considered a highly labor-intensive task. Automating NGS library preparation helps researchers improve their library quality and achieve consistent yields, enabling the generation of reliable and reproducible NGS data. It also enhances efficiency in terms of time and cost. The risk of contamination is greatly reduced by reducing human interactions with the reagents and samples.

Companies are collaborating to create methods for automating NGS library preparation. Thus, the automation of NGS library preparation is expected to streamline NGS workflow and offer significant growth opportunities for the NGS library preparation market.

The NGS library preparation market is segmented by Product [Reagents & Consumables (DNA Library Preparation and RNA Library Preparation), and Instruments/Workstations], by Application [Research and Other Applications (Drug Discovery, Agriculture & Animal Research, Other Applications), Clinical Applications (Reproductive Health, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Other Clinical Applications)], by Sequencing Type (Targeted Genome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and Other Sequencing Types), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Centres, and Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to account for the larger share of the NGS library preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the recurrent requirement of reagents & consumables of the NGS library preparation process, increased demand for automated NGS library preparation kits, and increased penetration of NGS for genomic analysis.

Based on application, in 2023, the research & other applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. NGS is recently being widely used as an essential genomics tool for plant and animal breeding and improvement programs. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand of NGS in agriculture & animal research, increasing demand for sequencing procedures in animal and plant breeding, growing demand of NGS in food research and microbiology studies, and increasing research programs for personalized medicines.

Based on sequencing type, in 2023, the targeted sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. Targeted sequencing is a rapid and cost-effective method to detect known and novel variants in selected genes. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increased applications in identifying primary immunodeficiencies and specific gene-associated diseases.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market.. The growth of this segment is attributed to decreasing costs of NGS systems, development of companion diagnostics and precision medicine, increased utilization of NGS technology for biomarker discovery, and increased drug delivery applications using NGS systems.

Based on geography, the NGS library preparation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region of the global NGS library preparation market. The fast growth in this region is attributed to the increasing penetration of NGS for various clinical applications in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore, the improving healthcare infrastructure, high patient population with various genetic diseases, and growing investments in the region.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the geographic presence and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2020–2022. The NGS library preparation market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, partnerships & agreements, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players dominating the NGS library preparation market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Diagenode S.A. (Belgium) (Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)), and Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China).

Scope of the Report:

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Product

Reagents & Consumables DNA Library Preparation RNA Library Preparation

Instruments & Workstations

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Application

Research and Other Applications Drug Discovery Agriculture & Animal Research Other Applications



Note: Other applications include basic research (genomics, molecular biology, and other life sciences), and forensics & food microbiology.

Clinical Application Reproductive Health Oncology Infectious Disease Other Clinical Applications



Note: Other clinical applications include applications in detection aberrations in neurological disorders, rare diseases, metabolic and immune disorders, and food-borne illnesses.

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Sequencing Type

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

Note: Other Sequencing types include degradome sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing

NGS Library Preparation Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes & Research Centres

Others End Users

Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories & security agencies, the food industry, and the agriculture industry

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

