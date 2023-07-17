Flash News - OKX Wallet Users Can Now Create Ordinals

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2023.

Ordinals can now be minted in the OKX Wallet

As of July 17, OKX users can create Ordinals in the OKX Ordinals Market on the web interface with zero commission fees.

Following the upgrade, users can inscribe images, videos and gifs as well as text in single or bulk entries within their OKX Wallet. Users can also create their own BRC-20 tokens. The upgrade makes OKX Wallet the only multichain wallet to support Ordinal inscriptions within its app.

May of 2023 saw OKX launch its Ordinals Market, which initially allowed users to view and transfer their Ordinals in addition to buying, selling and listing BRC-20 tokens. The OKX Ordinals Market achieved the position of leading marketplace for Ordinals trading on June 22, 2023.

'Ordinals', or Bitcoin NFTs, have gained significant popularity in 2023. They are created by inscribing content onto a 'Satoshi', the lowest denomination of a Bitcoin.



