PayBright Empowers Agents and ISOs with the Launch of the PayBright POS Desk for Enhanced Sales and Support

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announces the launch of a new Point-of-Sale (POS) Desk dedicated to supporting the company's over 650 agents in their payment processing sales operations.



The payments industry is closely intertwined between payment processing and point-of-sale technology, and integrated payments play an important role in the future of the industry. The newly-formed POS Desk will work closely with PayBright's agents to provide a consistent and unified sales support process from beginning to end – from demos, pricing, quoting and setting expectations, to communicating with the agent rather than going to a separate POS software company for assistance. By offering hands-on sales support, the team will enable agents to focus on securing new business with merchants while the POS Desk can provide expert support relating to the merchant’s POS needs.



"The valuable addition of this team will enhance our ability to serve our agent and merchant partners with faster, more efficient service as well as provide comprehensive education of our services,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. “The POS Desk’s technical expertise will allow for agents to focus more on selling payment processing without having to balance the know-how of point-of-sale integrations.”

Unlike competitors who often provide little to no support for agents and ISOs with their POS needs or complex integrations, PayBright's dedicated POS team will go the extra mile by not only showcasing features but also actively assisting agents with tricky integrations or sourcing POS solutions for niche verticals. They will be readily available to co-sell along with PayBright agents and answer questions from business owners about how POS tools can enhance daily operations, freeing up agents' time to focus on securing and closing new merchant deals that will ultimately help merchants save more money.

By providing this valuable support, the team will help its extensive network of more than 650 agents streamline their workflows and increase success in their sales efforts.

