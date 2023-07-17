First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Complete Merger

HAMILTON, N.J. and PAOLI, Pa., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced that its acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Market: MLVF) was completed before the open of business on July 17, 2023.



The combined stock and cash transaction was valued at approximately $129.7 million and will expand First Bank’s footprint in the highly desirable New York City to Philadelphia corridor. The consolidated assets of the combined company equal approximately $3.8 billion.

“We are pleased to welcome Malvern customers, employees and shareholders to First Bank as we grow our banking presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank. “Malvern Bank has built a strong customer base by providing extraordinary customer service and we intend to continue this tradition.”

“This merger assures our customers and other stakeholders will transition to a company with similar organizational values and cultures,” said Anthony Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. “First Bank shares our values of great customer service and commitment to the community.”

Effective upon the closing of the merger, First Bank expanded its Board of Directors by three seats and appointed three Malvern directors, Andrew Fish, Howard Kent and Cynthia Felzer Leitzell, to the First Bank Board.

Hovde Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to First Bank and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Luse Gorman, PC provided legal counsel to First Bank and Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel to Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank served as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank was committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity. Malvern Bank conducted business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its seven other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bank’s primary market niche was providing personalized service to its client base.

Forward-Looking Statements

