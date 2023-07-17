Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Rising at 22.6% CAGR; Expected to Reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032 | MarketResearch.biz

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market size accounted for USD 0.4 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 2.7 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy is referred to as a diagnostic technique that was used to detect and analyze the genetic material from breast cancer cells circulating in the blood or other body fluids, and it is the best substitute for traditional tissue biopsies, which is non-invasive and involves the removal of a sample of the tumor or affected tissue for analysis.





Key Takeaway

By Biomarker Type, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Application, the diagnosis segment accounted for the majority of the market share.

segment accounted for the majority of the market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.2%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant revenue share of 22.7% from 2023-2032.

Liquid biopsy for breast cancer helps in discovering the cancer-specific biomarkers hidden within one's bodily fluids. The major factor that drives the growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is the advantages of this method over the traditional biopsy methods. Furthermore, the other factors which propel the market growth are increasing focus on precision medicines, increasing incidence of cancer, and others.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer: The increasing incidence of breast cancer and its early detection drives the growth of the market.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer and its early detection drives the growth of the market. Technological Advancements: Various technological advancements, like PCR and next-generation sequencing, influence the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, like PCR and next-generation sequencing, influence the growth of the market. Advantages over Traditional Biopsy Methods: Breast cancer liquid biopsy has several advances over the traditional biopsy method. This has fueled the demand for this method.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy has several advances over the traditional biopsy method. This has fueled the demand for this method. Increasing R&D Initiatives: Numerous R&D are carried out to improve the efficiency of the method. This will likely propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Top Trends in Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Growing Demand

Worldwide, breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related fatalities in women. Liquid biopsy has developed in recent years as a promising diagnostic instrument for the disease due to its numerous advantages over conventional biopsy methods. In the upcoming years, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR because of a number of market trends.

Market Growth

Non-invasive liquid biopsy tests are another important trend influencing the liquid biopsy market for breast cancer. These tests can be conducted with a direct blood draw, eliminating the need for invasive biopsy techniques. Compared to conventional biopsy methods, non-invasive liquid biopsy tests are less painful, less expensive, and have a lower risk of complications.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of, 34.2% of the overall market. In women, breast cancer is one of the major cancer-related causes of death. Liquid biopsy is one of the most effective early detection methods for breast cancer. The liquid biopsy for breast cancer has revolutionized the early detection and diagnosis of cancer.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic technique that uses blood samples to detect genetic mutations and proteins linked to the disease. A liquid biopsy can detect breast cancer at an early stage, and this improves the patient's survival chances. Liquid biopsy is a less invasive and more sensitive breast cancer diagnostics instrument than traditional methods such as mammography.

Competitive Landscape

Companies that manufacture, develop, and sell liquid biopsy tests for the detection of breast cancer are the leading players in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific offers the Oncomine Dx Target Test, an FDA-approved comprehensive genomic profiling test for solid tumors. The Elecsys CEA immunoassay test manufactured by Roche aids in monitoring the progression of breast cancer treatment. Also, Illumina offers TruSight Oncology 500, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) test that detects genetic mutations in solid tumors.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 0.4 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 2.7 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 22.6% North America Revenue Share 34.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 22.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Liquid Biopsy

The incidences of breast cancer are on the rise worldwide. This has led to a growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests, such as liquid biopsies, for early cancer detection. By providing high sensitivity and specificity coupled with a less invasive approach, advances in liquid biopsy technologies facilitate this requirement.

Market Restraints

Cost Barriers Liquid Breast Biopsy

Several factors are restraining the growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market, including the high cost of liquid biopsy tests, the lack of standardization in liquid biopsy procedures, the limited accuracy of liquid biopsy tests compared to traditional biopsies, the challenge of finding trained professionals to perform liquid biopsy tests and regulatory and reimbursement issues.

Market Opportunities

Liquid Biopsy Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Breast cancer remains a significant global public health challenge, with millions of women diagnosed each year. Nowadays, breast cancer patients have more hope than ever before because of the diagnostic and treatment options that are more advanced than ever before. The use of liquid biopsy as a diagnostic treatment represents a market segment with significant growth potential for breast cancer. Technological advances and increased R&D have smoothened the way for precision medicine, which provides personalized treatments based on an individual's genetic composition.

Report Segmentation of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Biomarker Type Insight

The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Held the Maximum Revenue Share

The segment of CTCs dominates the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. CTCs are bloodstream cancer cellsThe detection of CTCs in blood samples is a non-invasive method for monitoring cancer progression and predicting a patient's treatment response. Because of the economic growth in developing economies, CTCs are being used more frequently in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

In emerging countries, the cost of healthcare is high, which makes it difficult for many people to get healthcare. However, economic growth makes healthcare more affordable and accessible in rising economies. The increase in disposable income has augmented the demand for quality cancer diagnosis and treatment, among other medical services.

Application Insight

The Diagnosis Segment Accounted for the Maximum Revenue Share

The diagnosis segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share. The diagnosis of cancer is the initial step in developing an effective treatment plan. Traditional biopsy techniques possess invasive, often painful, and expensive procedures. The liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method of diagnosing malignancy.

The adoption of liquid biopsy procedures for the diagnosis of breast cancer is increasing due to the economic growth in developing economies. In developed countries, the cost of healthcare is expensive, which makes it difficult for many people to get healthcare. However, economic growth makes healthcare more affordable and accessible in increasing economies.

Market Segmentation

By Biomarker Type

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Other Circulating Biomarkers (ctRNA, cfRNA, and cell-free proteins)

By Application

Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Treatment Selection

Monitoring

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Myriad Genetics

Biocept, Qiagen

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Illumina

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Genomic Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Isogen Life Science B.V.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

In August 2021, NeoGenomics acquired Inivata, a move that is anticipated to strengthen its position in the oncology market.

In May 2021, Guardant Health announced positive results from a clinical trial of Guardant360 for detecting breast cancer recurrence.

In February 2021, For the purpose of identifying patients with metastatic breast cancer who may benefit from targeted therapies, Biodesix launched GeneStrat.

In November 2020, Qiagen launched a liquid biopsy panel for breast cancer with biomarkers for detecting mutations and fusions in disease-related genes.

In September 2020, Using AI, genomics, and liquid biopsy to identify cancer signals in the blood, Freenome's liquid biopsy test demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in detecting early-stage breast cancer.

