Preclinical Results of LIXTE Biotechnology’s Collaboration with Netherlands Cancer Institute Reveal Novel Mechanism by which LIXTE’s Lead Clinical Compound LB-100 Enhances Effectiveness of Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

Results Provide Striking Molecular Evidence that Inhibiting PP2A with LB-100 Sensitizes Cancer Cells to Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy

PASADENA, CA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (“LIXTE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW) today announced that a recently posted article in BioRxiv (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.07.12.548685v1), based on the results of a collaboration between the Company and the Netherlands Cancer Institute, shows that inhibition of PP2A in colon cancer cells, using LIXTE’s lead clinical compound LB-100, leads to major changes in the way cancer cells process their mRNAs.

Based on this finding, cancer cells are predicted to produce a significant number of aberrant proteins that can be recognized by the immune system. This newly discovered mechanism, by which LB-100 turns immunologically “cold” tumors “hot,” adds to several additional mechanisms that have recently been described through which LB-100 sensitizes cancer cells to immune checkpoint blockade.

John S. Kovach, M.D., CEO and Founder of LIXTE, said, “The case for combining LB-100 with immunotherapy is based on extensive pre-clinical data. The new findings provide a clear mechanistic underpinning for why this synergy is being seen. This data further supports our focus on developing LB-100 in combination with checkpoint blockade antibodies and strengthens our expectation that our current and upcoming clinical trials combining LB-100 with immune checkpoint blockade will be effective in treating cancer.”

The Company said the new research also shows that disruption of proper mRNA maturation induced by LB-100 leads to a reduced ability of the cancer cells to deal with DNA damage. This finding concurs with multiple pre-clinical studies demonstrating synergy between LB-100 and radiotherapy or different chemotherapies in various cancer models.

The July 13, 2023 BioRxiv article, titled “PP2A Inhibition Instructs Spliceosome Phosphorylation to Create Splicing Vulnerability in Colon Adenocarcinoma,” was authored by Dias et. al. from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, in a collaboration that LIXTE initiated in 2021 with a team of scientists headed by René Bernards, a Professor of Molecular Carcinogenesis at the Netherlands Cancer Institute and a member of the LIXTE Board of Directors.

Prof. Bernards said, “There is strong scientific evidence to support the notion that incorrectly spliced mRNAs, as we see in cells treated with LB-100, are a rich source of neo-antigens that can render cancer cells much more sensitive to immunotherapies. Other companies are developing drugs that target mRNA splicing for this reason, but we are not aware of any that have reached the clinic. That LB-100 has such an unexpectedly strong effect on mRNA splicing is a nice surprise that further supports its use in combination with immunotherapy.”



LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has achieved a breakthrough demonstrating that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published pre-clinical data (see www.lixte.com), LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Initial proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress.

