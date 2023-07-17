High Ridge Brands Enlists ODW Logistics to Streamline Vendor Compliance Process with Walmart and Target

--ODW Logistics reduces compliance for High Ridge Brands by 40%--



COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Ridge Brands is one of the largest independent branded personal care companies in the United States with a portfolio of over thirteen trusted brands, serving primarily North American skin cleansing and hair care markets. Escalating charges in the retail compliance process—particularly with leading retailers Walmart and Target—led High Ridge to engage ODW Logistics to help streamline communications through multiple third party logistics providers (3PLs).

“Rising transportation costs were causing disruptions and inefficiencies in our supply chain. We needed the expertise of ODW to manage the 3PLs in our warehousing and transportation network,” said Matthew Sawtelle, Vice President of Logistics and Customer Service, High Ridge Brands. “Through the lifetime of our partnership, ODW has operated multiple DCs across the country for our company and has assisted with the integration into new markets to maximize our distribution.”

Integrating transportation and warehousing with ODW Logistics allowed for operation efficiencies including streamlined communication, strategic load planning, and freight consolidation solutions into major retailers.

“High Ridge Brands was well positioned to realize cost savings from our freight consolidation services,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President ODW Logistics. “To understand where we would deliver value, we conducted a thorough compliance audit of the company’s supply chain challenges and we learned various new details. LTL shipments were not being fully optimized to maximize savings, and there was an opportunity to build strategic truckload schedules to meet vendor compliance measures. In addition, we saw an opportunity to streamline communication and have complete visibility into the company’s entire supply chain.”

Using the information acquired during the audit, ODW implemented a routine to establish continuous improvement and weekly team reviews. This resulted in ODW reducing High Ridge Brands Walmart fines by 40%. High Ridge Brands also had a 20% reduction in total supply chain costs, as warehousing and transportation were bundled.

“ODW Logistics has the processes, technology, and unique solution set to drive real savings to our bottom line supply chain,” continued Sawtelle. “It’s the team of people at ODW Logistics that make the difference and drive results.”

ABOUT HIGH RIDGE BRANDS

HRB Brands is one of the largest independent branded personal care companies in North America. HRB Brands holds leading market positions in the hair care and skin cleansing categories with iconic brands including ZEST®, VO5®, COAST®, Rave® SGX NYC®, THICKER FULLER HAIR®, Zero Frizz®, AND LA LOOKS®. HRB Brands is a portfolio company of Tengram Capital Partners.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and serves clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial and automotive industries.

