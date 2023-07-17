Inspiring Tutor Opportunity Offered by Tutors International: Unique Primary Education Experience on a Mediterranean Yacht

The renowned leader in full-time private tuition, Tutors International, seeks a creative and motivating primary Tutor to assist a family with their two young children onboard a yacht during a Mediterranean cruise.

OXFORD, UK, 17th July 2023: Tutors International, renowned for its customised educational solutions, has launched a special recruitment drive to find the perfect primary Tutor for an exceptional role taking place onboard a family's yacht whilst cruising around the Mediterranean (ref: MED 0723). This extraordinary opportunity requires a candidate to inspire and engage a 6-year-old girl and her lively 3-year-old brother during their summer voyage.

The primary focus of this role will be the 6-year-old girl, who is currently completing Year 1 in Australia. She is a kind and imaginative child interested in gymnastics, ballet, drama, and outdoor activities. Although emotionally mature for her age, she sometimes lacks confidence, particularly when reading at home. This role aims to address her individual needs whilst providing culturally rich learning experiences during their European summer adventure.

The Tutor's responsibilities will include ensuring that the girl keeps up with her peers by completing and mastering the curriculum content provided by her school. Additionally, the Tutor will be expected to design and deliver engaging lessons in reading, writing, and maths, taking into account the locations they visit and utilising project-based learning. A strong emphasis will be placed on making the lessons entertaining and memorable.

Furthermore, as the young lady is learning French at school, the ideal Tutor must be a fluent French speaker who can support her language acquisition.

The family's yacht, a brand new 45m vessel with a crew of 7, will serve as the designated learning environment. The Tutor must be adaptable and flexible, aligning their teaching with the yacht's itinerary and the family's plans. They should be comfortable living on a boat and confident in and around water. Prior communication with the family will be necessary to arrange any required resources, and access to a printer in the captain's office will be provided.

Working approximately 4 hours a day, 6 days a week, the Tutor's schedule will encompass classroom time, excursions, and shore-based activities. In addition to this, preparation time will be expected.

As this is a short-term role, the Tutor will not be entitled to any holiday. Flexibility will be required to accommodate any changes in the schedule, whether related to travel or other circumstances.

The Client will provide the Tutor with a private cabin onboard the family yacht, complete with an en-suite bathroom. The Client will cover all expenses except for the Tutor's personal phone bill.

The successful candidate for this position will surpass the minimum requirements and be raised in a socially appropriate background. They must possess outstanding teaching skills and serve as a positive role model with excellent manners and personal values. The Tutor must be physically fit, healthy, a non-smoker, and love the outdoors.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: 23rd July 2023

Duration: 18th August 2023

Hours: 4 hours per day, with additional preparation time

Salary: £900 GBP per day

Accommodation: Provided onboard the yacht

Car: Not applicable

Vacation: None

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

