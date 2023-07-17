X-Energy Selects UK-Based Howden, A Chart Industries Company, As Preferred Supplier Of Helium Circulator System For Its High Temperature Gas Cooled Modular Nuclear Reactor

GLASGOW, Scotland and WARRINGTON, England, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced that X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC. (“X-Energy”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation, has selected Chart as its preferred strategic supplier of its helium circulator system into its Xe-100 high temperature gas cooled advanced modular reactor for the United Kingdom (UK) market.



Chart’s Howden business, based in Glasgow, Scotland, has over 50 years of experience in the nuclear sector and provides several industry-proven products in a variety of reactor designs and provides custom-designed fans and compressors which are found at all the most critical points throughout the nuclear industry. Howden, acquired by Chart Industries in March of 2023, is a key player in the nuclear market and complements Charts’ expertise in helium liquefaction and cryogenic technology. In the UK, the advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) nuclear fleet was installed with Howden engineered and manufactured CO2 circulators where Howden continued to provide service and support.

X-energy and its strategic partner Cavendish Nuclear have ambitions to deploy as many as 40 Xe-100 reactors in the UK from around 2030 onwards. The helium circulators, for use in the Xe-100 reactor, draw on the core elements of this technology and are extensively engineered, built, and tested in the UK to provide X-Energy with the functionality and reliability to provide clean power and heat to the UK grid and industry. This project supports the UK government’s strategy in creating new jobs and achieving its target of 24GW of nuclear energy by 2050.

“We’re very pleased to have reached this agreement with Howden,” stated Carol Tansley, X-Energy’s VP of UK New Build Projects. “Their breadth of experience, expertise and capability is exactly what we are looking for and we’re delighted to find this right here in the UK”.

“Nuclear energy will continue to be an essential part of ongoing energy needs and will be a vital enabler in the future decarbonisation of power generation and industrial processes,” said Fred Hearle, Chart’s President of Europe. “SMR’s and, in particular, high temperature gas reactor SMR’s offer a real solution to both these needs. Howden’s leading expertise in gas circulation within the reactor can provide circulators with the required safety, quality and performance for this critical application. We are very pleased to have been selected by X-Energy to support their development for the UK market. In partnering with X-Energy we see the potential to play an important role in supporting the UK’s uptake of SMR solutions and securing technology and manufacturing jobs for the years ahead.”

“We are pleased to be selected as X-Energy’s preferred supplier for their helium circulator system into its Xe-100 high temperature gas cooled advanced modular reactor,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart. “We see this as a meaningful step for energy and technology for the UK as well as a great example of the synergies between the Chart and Howden solution offerings for our customers.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

About X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC.

X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular, and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

