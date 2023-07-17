Non-stick Coatings Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.20 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Non-stick Coatings Market Report (2023-2028),” the market is estimated at USD 1.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

The mounting demand for non-stick cookware is expected to stimulate the growth of the non-stick coatings market. Likewise, the popularization of UV-cured sol-gel coatings, owing to their rapid curing, drying, superior hardness, abrasion resistance, and low energy consumption properties, is also projected to drive the growth of the market studied.

Report Summary: 

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 1.70 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 2.20 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)5.32%
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Largest MarketAsia-Pacific
Study Period2018-2028
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe popularization of UV-cured sol-gel coatings
Mounting demand for non-stick cookware

Who are the Top Companies in the Non-stick Coatings Market?

The non-stick coatings market is consolidated.

The noteworthy players holding the non-stick coatings market are:

  • 3M
  • AAA Industries
  • Cavero Coatings
  • Daikin Industries Ltd
  • Metal Coatings
  • Metallic Bonds Ltd
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • Showa Denko K. K.
  • The Chemours Company
  • Weilburger

Key Highlights from the Non-stick Coatings Market Report:

        The surge in Demand for Cookware Application

  • Generally, cookware is made of stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, glass, program, and ceramic, whereas bakeware is made from flexible silicone. The notable properties of non-stick coatings have been popularized for numerous food-grade non-stick applications, including cookware, such as pots and pans.
  • Non-stick cookware is coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. Teflon-coated cookware is easy to use and clean owing to its non-stick surface.

         Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Share

  • The APAC region dominates the non-stick coatings market globally, owing to the mounting average household income and improving quality of life in the region. The region’s population is increasing, ensuing an increased number of houses. This is consequently raising the demand for household appliances, including kitchen appliances and cookware.
  • India and China are the largest consumers of non-stick coatings in the region. Their demands for cookware have grown, notably since most local consumers are undergoing a full transition of adopting cookware with better quality. Thus, an expansive range of colorful, advanced cookware functions, such as pressure cookers of various materials, non-stick cookers, electric hot pots, induction cookers, and other cookware products, are being used more recurrently.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Non-stick Coatings Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

  • By Type
    • Fluoropolymer
    • Ceramic
    • Silicone
    • Other Types
  • By Application
    • Cookware
    • Food Processing
    • Fabrics and Carpets
    • Medical
    • Electrical and Electronics
    • Industrial Machinery
    • Automotive
    • Other Applications
  • By Geography
    • North America  
      • United States 
      • Canada 
      • Mexico
    • Europe 
      • United Kingdom 
      • Germany 
      • France 
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe 
    • Asia-Pacific 
      • China 
      • India 
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN Countries 
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific 
    • South America 
      • Brazil 
      • Argentina 
      • Rest of South America 
    • Middle East & Africa 
      • South Africa 
      • Saudi Arabia
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa 

