Non-stick Coatings Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.20 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The mounting demand for non-stick cookware is expected to stimulate the growth of the non-stick coatings market. Likewise, the popularization of UV-cured sol-gel coatings, owing to their rapid curing, drying, superior hardness, abrasion resistance, and low energy consumption properties, is also projected to drive the growth of the market studied.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.70 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.20 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.32% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The popularization of UV-cured sol-gel coatings Mounting demand for non-stick cookware

Who are the Top Companies in the Non-stick Coatings Market?

The non-stick coatings market is consolidated.

The noteworthy players holding the non-stick coatings market are:

3M

AAA Industries

Cavero Coatings

Daikin Industries Ltd

Metal Coatings

Metallic Bonds Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

Showa Denko K. K.

The Chemours Company

Weilburger

Key Highlights from the Non-stick Coatings Market Report :

The surge in Demand for Cookware Application

Generally, cookware is made of stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, glass, program, and ceramic, whereas bakeware is made from flexible silicone. The notable properties of non-stick coatings have been popularized for numerous food-grade non-stick applications, including cookware, such as pots and pans.

Non-stick cookware is coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. Teflon-coated cookware is easy to use and clean owing to its non-stick surface.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Significant Market Share

The APAC region dominates the non-stick coatings market globally, owing to the mounting average household income and improving quality of life in the region. The region’s population is increasing, ensuing an increased number of houses. This is consequently raising the demand for household appliances, including kitchen appliances and cookware.

India and China are the largest consumers of non-stick coatings in the region. Their demands for cookware have grown, notably since most local consumers are undergoing a full transition of adopting cookware with better quality. Thus, an expansive range of colorful, advanced cookware functions, such as pressure cookers of various materials, non-stick cookers, electric hot pots, induction cookers, and other cookware products, are being used more recurrently.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Non-stick Coatings Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type Fluoropolymer Ceramic Silicone Other Types

By Application Cookware Food Processing Fabrics and Carpets Medical Electrical and Electronics Industrial Machinery Automotive Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

