Calcium Carbonate Market Volumes to Reach 159,514.69 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

According to a new market research report titled " Calcium Carbonate Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 185,640.50 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the entire shutdown of various industries in the automotive, construction, and other manufacturing segments. Yet, the calcium carbonate market is currently estimated to have accomplished pre-pandemic levels. Major factors boosting the calcium carbonate market are growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the replacement of kaolin with calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 159,514.69 kilotons Market Size (2028) 185,640.50 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 3.08% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Replacement of kaolin with calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Calcium Carbonate Market?



The calcium carbonate market is consolidated in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the calcium carbonate market are:

Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd

FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO. LTD

GLC Minerals

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys

Kemipex

Lhoist

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Newpark Resources Inc.

OKUTAMA KOGYO CO. LTD

Omya AG

Provale Holding SA

SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co. KG.

Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd

Sibelco

Key Highlights from the Calcium Carbonate Market Report :

Paper Sector to Dominate the Market

Calcium carbonate is one of the essential ingredients considered for applications in the paper industry, as it is employed as fillers and for coating purposes. The working qualities of CaCO3, like opacity, brightness, and smoothness, make it an ideal component for the manufacturing of writing, printing, and packaging-grade paper.

It is a mineral filler, which substantially reduces the production cost of paper. As the minerals are easier to be dried than fibers, it also reduces the cost of basic materials. Calcium carbonate is also used in paper coating, as it brings out the brightness and smoothness on the surface of printing paper.

APAC anticipated to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the market for calcium carbonate due to the increasing construction activities in the region. The demand is also expected to be driven by expanding economic activities and new investment opportunities in emerging economies.

China is the leading pulp and paper-producing country in the world due to its large forest reserves, amounting to 22.5% of the land area. The Chinese industry is modern and highly mechanized with cheap labor.

What are the Latest Developments in the Calcium Carbonate Market?

In August 2022, Cimbar Resources Inc. announced acquiring Imerys Carbonates USA Inc.'s calcium carbonate manufacturing assets in Sahuarita, Arizona, United States, in order to broaden its portfolio and sustain its goal of providing various products to customers from multiple locations.

In May 2022, Omya Inc., with its affiliates, stated increasing prices on all calcium carbonate products by at least 9%, effective from November 1, 2022.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Calcium Carbonate Market Based on Type, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Type Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By Application Raw Substance for Construction Material Dietary Supplement Additive for Thermoplastics Filler and Pigment Component of Adhesives Desulfurization of Fuel Gas Neutralizing Agent in Soil Other Applications

By End-user Industry Paper Plastic Adhesives and Sealants Construction Paints and Coatings Pharmaceutical Automotive Agriculture Rubber Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Get a glance at the Calcium Carbonate Market Report (2023-2028) .

