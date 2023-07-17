Europe Pet Food Market Revenues to Reach USD 46.85 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Europe Pet Food Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 37.59 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.



Pet humanization implies owners trying to incorporate pets into more aspects of their human lives. Pet humanization is a significant driver behind the growth of the European pet food market. Consumers are also looking to plug the familial gap with a pet companion, resulting in a pet marketplace led by small animals, such as cats and dogs. Growing consumer awareness of the pet food types and ingredients used has also been driving the demand for premium pet food products across the region.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 37.59 billion Market Size (2028) USD 46.85 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.50% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing consumer awareness of pet food types. Increasing trend of pet humanization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Pet Food Market?



The European pet food market is fairly consolidated.

The noteworthy players holding the European pet food market are:

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA (Purina Petcare)

Colgate Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Archer Daniels Midland

Heristo AG

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Clearlake Capital Group (Wellpet LLC)

United Petfood

SCHELL & KAMPETER INC (Diamond Pet Foods)

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Sunshine Mills Inc.

Key Highlights from the Europe Pet Food Market Report :

Increasing Trend of Pet Humanization

The expanding population of elderly people living alone, reduced interaction with family, and financial stability are crucial factors responsible for increasing pet adoption and the developing interest in proper pet nutrition among the elderly population.

With the increased parenting of pets, pet food manufacturers are extending premium products targeted toward pet owners. This is expected to contribute to significant market growth during the forecast period.

Cat Segment to Hold a Significant Market Share

The acceptance of cats has continued to increase in the region. The number of cat owners has increased more than that of dog owners, which indicates the relative ease of having a cat as a pet in the contemporary modern lifestyle.

With the heightened ownership of cats in the region, cat food continues to be the most popular pet food. Various companies are offering an increasing number of premium products and marketing new products as consumers are prepared to spend more on pet food that is healthy, nutritious, and improves their living conditions.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Pet Food Market ?

In April 2022, United Pet Food acquired the 'la Braconne' industrial unit of Neodis Group in Mornac, France. This strengthened United Pet Food’s position as a full-service private-label pet food producer in the European market.

In March 2022, Dogs Plate introduced a new range of wet dog food products with insect protein for the Poland market. It is planning to export sales to other European markets.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Pet Food Market Based on Type, Animal Type, Ingredient Type, Sales Channel, and Geography:

By Type Dry Pet Food Wet Pet Food Veterinary Diet Treats/Snacks Organic Products

By Animal Type

Dogs Cats Birds Other Animal Types

By Ingredient Type Animal-derived Plant-derived Cereals and Cereal Derivatives Other Ingredient Types

By Sales Channel Specialized Pet Shops Internet Sales Hypermarkets Other Sales Channels



By Geography Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Italy Rest of Europe



