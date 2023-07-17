Rare Earth Elements Market Volumes to Reach 206,254.83 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Rare Earth Elements Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 167,986.33 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period.

The pandemic had negatively impacted the demand for rare earth elements. Worldwide demand witnessed a slowdown with stringent containment restrictions for an extensive time. Nevertheless, the situation gradually improved in 2021 with the world economy's revival and resumption of industrial activities. Important factors driving the market's growth are the high demand from emerging economies and reliance on "Green Technology" for rare earth elements.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 167,986.33 kilotons Market Size (2028) 206,254.83 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 4.19% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers High demand from emerging economies Dependency on "Green Technology" on rare earth elements.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Rare Earth Elements Market?



The rare earth elements market is highly fragmented in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the rare earth elements market are:

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

ARAFURA RESOURCES

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Minmetals Land Limited

China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd

Eutectix

Iluka Resources Limited

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD

NORTHERN MINERALS

Peak Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd

Rio Tinto

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Rare Earth Elements Market Report :

Expanding Demand for Magnets

Magnets have the largest applications for rare earth elements. They find extensive applications in important industries such as electronics, automotive, power generation, and medicine.

Magnets are utilized in microwave power tubes, computer hard drives, anti-lock brakes, automotive parts, frictionless bearings, power generation, magnetic refrigeration, microphones and speakers, communication systems, disk drive motors, and MRI.

APAC anticipated to Dominate the Market

APAC dominates the global rare earth element market share. With growing investments in the healthcare industry and the expanding ceramic demand and production, the consumption of rare earth elements is estimated to increase noticeably in the region.

Most of the world's supply of rare earth elements originates from China, making the international rare earth elements market supply sensitive to changes in China’s manufacturing sector. As per data from the US Geological Survey, in 2021, 78% of the worldwide production of rare earth elements came from China.

What are the Latest Developments in the Rare Earth Elements Market?

In August 2022, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd unveiled its plan to expand capacity at its Western Australia-based Mt Weld. The expansion work began in early 2023, with full operation planned for 2024.

In April 2022, Iluka Resources Ltd announced investing worth USD 1.2 billion for developing the Eneabba Phase 3 rare earth refinery in Western Australia for the dedicated production of rare Earth oxides.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Rare Earth Elements Market Based on Element, Application, and Geography:

By Element Cerium Oxide Sulfide Other Elements Neodymium Alloy Lanthanum Alloy Oxide Other Elements Dysprosium Terbium Yttrium Scandium Other Elements

By Application Catalysts Ceramics Phosphors Glass and Polishing Metallurgy Magnets Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



