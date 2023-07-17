Hydroponics Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.83 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Hydroponics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.69 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.



Hydroponics is a farming technique without soil. Mineral nutrient solutions are used in sand, gravel, or liquid to promote plant growth. It provides higher yields and environmental benefits. It is a sustainable method for cultivation in unfavorable climatic conditions and limited arable land. The market is expanding rapidly due to increasing success rates and challenges in traditional soil-based farming.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.69 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.83 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Unfavorable climatic conditions and growing health awareness. Limited arable land and the need for food security.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Hydroponics Market?

The global hydroponic market is highly fragmented. The top five players hold the majority market share, and the rest of the market is shared by numerous small players.

The significant crop producers in the global hydroponics market are:

Bright Farms

Village Farms International Inc.

Pegasus Agritech

FreshBox Farms

Thanet Earth

Key Highlights from the Global Hydroponics Market Report :

Increasing Demand for Exotic Vegetables

The demand for exotic fruits and vegetables is rising due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers. Exotic vegetables like red and yellow capsicum and red lettuce are in high demand.

The growing awareness about the importance of fresh vegetables also contributes to the market's growth.

These factors encourage farmers to adopt hydroponic systems.

More Opportunities in North America

Hydroponic farms in North America are mostly family-owned or small business operations. Rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban areas like New York are trending.

This method of cultivation is becoming more popular in the region due to efficient input control and disease and pest management.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Hydroponics Market?

In October 2022, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia.

In July 2022, Bustanica opened the world’s largest hydroponic farm in Dubai with an investment of USD 40 million.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Hydroponics Market Based on Type, Crop Type, and Geography.

Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Aggregate Hydroponic System Closed System Open System Liquid Hydroponic System





Crop Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tomato Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables Pepper Cucumber Microgreens Other Crop Types





Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Hydroponics Market Report (2023-2028) .

