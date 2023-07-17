Cocoa Beans Trade Market Revenues to Reach USD 22.44 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Cocoa Beans Trade Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 16.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period.

Cocoa beans are used to produce coca and cocoa butter, which are the key ingredients in chocolate. It finds applications in food and beverage, confectionery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Cote d'Ivoire is the largest producer of cocoa. In Europe, where chocolate is most consumed in the world, it is estimated that each person consumes 5 kilograms of chocolate every year. As the demand for chocolate is growing, so does the demand for cocoa beans.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 16.14 billion Market Size (2028) USD 22.44 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for chocolate. Wide applications in various end-user industries.





Key Highlights from the Global Cocoa Beans Trade Market Report :

Historically High Demand

Cocoa beans have a long history of use in various applications and have a high market demand. The chocolate industry is the largest end-user of cocoa beans.

They are used as a flavoring and coloring agent in confectionery and baking.

The demand for processed cocoa products like cocoa butter and cocoa liquor is rising.



Cote d'Ivoire - World's Largest Cocoa Producer

Cote d'Ivoire is the leading exporter of cocoa beans, followed by Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria. The Netherlands, the United States, and Germany are the key importers.

Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Sweden are among the largest consumers of chocolate.



What are the Latest Developments in the Global Cocoa Beans Trade Market?

In October 2022, the European Union and its partners announced plans to collectively raise USD 442 million to support Ivory Coast’s push to tackle child labor and deforestation linked to cocoa production.

In February 2022, the government of India, in its Union Budget 2022-2023, proposed to decrease the custom duty on cocoa beans from 30% to 15%.



