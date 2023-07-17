Luxury Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.95 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Luxury Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 17.05 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

The global luxury packaging market is expanding with the use of premium materials and advanced forms. Biodegradable and sustainable packaging is a major market driver. Fashion, consumer products, household, and personal care industries are creating the most demand for luxury packaging.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 17.05 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.95 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Shifting consumer preferences. Increasing spending power.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Luxury Packaging Market?

The luxury packaging market is fragmented. The number of leading vendors operating in the global market is increasing. New players are expanding their businesses into emerging regions. There is a high rate of competitive rivalry among international and regional players, intensifying the competition.

The significant players in the global luxury packaging market are,

DS Smith PLC

Crown Holdings Inc.

Amcor PLC

WestRock Company

Owens-Illinois Inc.

International Paper Company

Ardagh Group

Delta Global

GPA Global

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Stolzle Glass Group

Keenpac

Elegant Packaging

Lucas Luxury Packaging

Luxpac Ltd

McLaren Packaging Ltd

B Smith Packaging Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Luxury Packaging Market Report :

Growing Demand for Bio-degradable and Sustainable Packaging

Paper and paperboard are favored for luxury and premium packaging because they can showcase flawless graphics and attractive decoration.

Paper packaging is popular for labels in high-end wine, spirits, and craft beer segments. Luxury products use paperboard packaging with special coatings, printing, stamping, and embossing to attract customers.

The global production of paper and paperboard is expected to increase in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Market Looks Optimistic

The luxury packaging market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing disposable income, changing consumer patterns, and the rising demand for luxury products.

The fashion and cosmetic sectors are driving the growth of the market in the region with massive product launches and international brand expansions.

The rise of online retail and technological innovations are contributing to the growth of the luxury packaging market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Luxury Packaging Market?

In October 2022, Fedrigoni, a prominent paper manufacturer, acquired Guarro Casas, enhancing its selection of specialty papers for high-end printing, packaging, and other creative uses.

In August 2022, Delta Global received a Gold Award from EcoVadis, a company that rates the sustainability of businesses.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Luxury Packaging Market Based on Component, Material, and Geography.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Paperboard Glass Metal Other Material Types

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cosmetics and Fragrances Confectionery Watches and Jewelry Premium Beverages Other End-User Industries





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Luxury Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

