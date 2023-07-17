Anchors and Grouts Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.50 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Anchors and Grouts Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.82 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

Anchors and grouts are cement and resin-based products used to fill voids and install permanent anchors and fixings. The demand for anchors and grouts is being driven by the growth in petrochemical plant expansions and the construction sector globally. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant consumption from countries like China and Japan.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.82 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.50 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.51% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in anchor grout systems. Growth in the global construction sector.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Anchors and Grouts Market?

The global anchors and grouts market is fragmented.

The significant players in the global anchors and grouts market are:

Bayshield International IBM

Bostik (Arkema)

Elmrr

Five Star Products Inc.

Fosroc Inc.

Gantrex

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GRUPA SELENA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LATICRETE International Inc.

MAPEI SPA

MBCC Group

Nano Vision (PVT) Ltd

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

Thermax Limited

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Green Cement Market Report - The global green cement market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 6% over the next five years.

- The global green cement market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 6% over the next five years. White Cement Market Report - The global white cement market size is estimated at over 24 million tons in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 3% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Anchors and Grouts Market Report :

Positive Trends in the Infrastructure Segment

Anchors and grouts are widely used in infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports, railway networks, etc. Infrastructure development around the world is expected to drive the market significantly.

Cementitious grouts are commonly used in structural repairs and strength enhancement in bridges, dams, etc.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific has the largest construction sector in the world, driven by population growth, increasing income levels, and urbanization. Emerging countries in the region are experiencing significant growth in their construction activities, leading to more demand for anchors and grouts.

Governments in the region are pushing their infrastructure development and expansion plans and are making more investments in the sector, giving a positive outlook for the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Anchors and Grouts Market?

In March 2022, Berger Fosroc Ltd, a joint venture between Fosroc International Ltd and Berger Paints Bangladesh, opened a construction chemicals factory in Bangladesh.

In December 2021, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Saint-Gobain will acquire all the shares of GCP Applied Technologies for USD 32.00 per share, in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 2.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.0 billion).

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Anchors and Grouts Market Based on Product Type, Sector, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cementitious Fixing Resin Fixing Epoxy Grout Polyurethane Grout Other Product Types



By Sector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial Infrastructure

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Anchors and Grouts Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Asia-Pacific Anchors and Grouts Market Report - The Asia-Pacific anchors and grouts market is anticipated to register a CAGR greater than 6% over the next five years.

- The Asia-Pacific anchors and grouts market is anticipated to register a CAGR greater than 6% over the next five years. Middle East & Africa Anchors and Grouts Market Report - The Middle East & African anchors and grouts market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% over the next five years.

- The Middle East & African anchors and grouts market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% over the next five years. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Report - The supplementary cementitious materials market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 6% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment