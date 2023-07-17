Data Center Accelerator Market Revenues to Reach USD 19.20 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Data Center Accelerator Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 9.89 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period.

Data center accelerators are the hardware that is designed and used for processing visual data. They help improve the overall performance of computers. They also help increase the demand for consumer-driven data and use AI services to increase the demand for AI-centric data centers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.89 billion Market Size (2028) USD 19.20 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 14.19% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for AI in HPC data centers. Increasing usage of cloud-based services.

Which are the Top Companies in the Data Center Accelerator Market?

The data center accelerator market is cohesive in nature due to the presence of global and small and medium-sized companies. These key market players are constantly adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions and partnerships to develop their product offerings further and achieve a sustainable advantage among competitors.

The most noteworthy players in the data center accelerator market are:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Xilinx Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)

NEC Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights from the Data Center Accelerator Market Report :

FPGA Processors are Expected to Occupy Maximum Market Share

FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays) are prefabricated silicon devices that are electrically programmed after manufacturing to turn them into any sort of digital system. FPGAs are becoming the most preferred platforms for digital implementation in a wide range of industrial applications. They are a combination of the best components of processor-based systems, thereby increasing their adoption across many industries.

FPGAs provide affordable solutions and faster time to market in low-to-medium volume production processes. They are preferred to ASICs, which usually take more time and capital resources to obtain the first device.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Fuel Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the most prominent contributor to the demand for data center accelerators due to huge investments in IT infrastructure in the region. For instance, giants like AirTrunk and Equinix are building hyper-scale data centers in Australia.

AI workloads are emerging and fueling the market in the region, primarily the data centers which host programmable co-processors that have the ability to support graphic chips for parallel processing of machine learning operations.

What are the Latest Developments in the Data Center Accelerator Market?

In December 2022, Atos announced its collaboration with AWS to develop a new solution that enables clients to expedite and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) by easily accessing SAP and non-SAP data silos.

In October 2022, Google Cloud and Accenture expanded their global partnership. This includes renewing their commitment to expanding their talent pools and joint capabilities, providing more client support to build a solid digital foundation, and developing new AI solutions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Data Center Accelerator Market Based on Processor Type, Application, and Geography:

By Processor Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) CPU (Central Processing Unit) GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) High-performance Computing Artificial Intelligence Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Data Center Accelerator Market Report (2023-2028) .

