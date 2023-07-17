Die Casting Market Revenues to Reach USD 105.55 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Die Casting Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 77.99 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period.

The global die-casting market is one of the biggest of its kind. Even though the market was affected gravely during the COVID-19 pandemic, it recovered soon after the restrictions were removed. The process of die casting involves pushing molten metal into a mold cavity under high pressure. The cavity is created by using two hardened steel tool dies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 77.99 billion Market Size (2028) USD 105.55 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.24% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Complexities in the supply chain in the die casting industry. Rise in demand for aluminum die-casting parts in the electronics and electrical industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Die Casting Market?

The die casting market is highly competitive and is dominated by a multitude of players from all over the world. The major players in the market are constantly trying to expand their presence with the help of various joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

The significant players in the global die casting market are,

Form Technologies Inc. (Dynacast)

Nemak

Endurance Technologies Limited

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Shiloh Industries

Georg Fischer Limited

Koch Enterprises (Gibbs Die Casting Group)

Bocar Group

Engtek Group

Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall Automotive, formerly KSPG AG)

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die Casting Ltd

Linamar Corporation

Meridian Lightweight Technologies UK Ltd

Sandhar Group

Alcoa Corporation

India Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report - The Indian automotive OEM coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 10.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Japan Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report - The Japanese automotive OEM coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Die Casting Market Report :

Substantial Boost in the Market in Asia-Pacific

The noticeable boom in the automobile industry, the increased scope of application in both windmills and telecommunications and the increasing demand from the automobile industry have provided a noticeable boost to the market in the Asian-Pacific region.

The cost of labor in India and China is low, which makes it easier for the market to grow in this region. Moreover, the manufacturing cost is comparatively low, which further accelerates market growth in the region.

Aluminum Plays a Major Role in the Process of Die Casting

High pressure die casting parts made of aluminum are constantly growing in demand across various industrial applications. The main reason for this is that the process creates lightweight parts which offer optimal flexibility.

Two major reasons for the popularity of aluminum are the enhancement in the fuel economy of automobiles and the practice of using lightweight material for manufacturing crucial parts of vehicles.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Die Casting Market?

In August 2021, a partnership was announced between the Netherlands-based Innovative Mechatronic and Linamar Corporation. The partnership’s goal is to bring the Archimedes Drive transmission system to the market.

In April 2021, an announcement was made by Endurance Technologies about acquiring Shiloh Industries CastLight division. This specific division specializes in manufacturing aluminum die-casting parts.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Die Casting Market Based on Application, Process, Raw Material, and Geography:

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2027) Automotive Electrical and Electronics Industrial Other Applications

By Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2027) Pressure Die Casting Vacuum Die Casting Squeeze Die Casting Other Processes

By Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2027) Aluminum Magnesium Zinc

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2027) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom France Germany Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Thailand Malaysia Indonesia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Spain Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report - The Spanish automotive OEM coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Canada Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report - The Canadian automotive OEM coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

South Africa Automotive OEM Coatings Market Report - The South African automotive OEM coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

