Ultrasound Transducer Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.68 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Ultrasound Transducer Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.88 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period.

Ultrasound transducers are probes that produce sound waves and echoes. These devices are used in diagnostic, surgical, and non-invasive procedures. Researchers are developing ultrasonic imaging for navigation because of the device’s radiation- and user-friendly benefits. The rising demand for minimally invasive therapies is driving the growth of the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.88 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.68 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.83% Study Period 2019-2027 Fastest-Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies. Increasing adoption of ultrasound for diagnosing abdominal conditions.

Which are the Top Companies in the Ultrasound Transducer Market?

The ultrasound transducer market is moderately competitive in nature and consists of various major market players. The players are expanding their businesses by launching new products to increase their market presence.

Notable players in the ultrasound transducer market are:

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Sonosite)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ESAOTE SpA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Medison)

Telemed Ultrasound Medical System

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd

Broadsound Corporation Information

Ezono AG

Key Highlights from the Ultrasound Transducer Market Report :

Convex Segment is Likely to Witness Prominent Growth

The convex segment is expected to witness growth due to the benefits of convex transducer devices, like high efficiency and their ability to focus on deeper organs than other transducers.

The increasing adoption of convex transducers for diagnosing abdominal, transvaginal, and transrectal conditions may fuel the growth of this segment.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

North America is likely to hold a significant market share due to the rising demand for advanced medical devices, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising preference for early diagnosis, and growing investment in R&D.

The United States occupied the largest share of the market studied in North America. Many market players in the country are implementing strategic initiatives that are boosting the growth of the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Ultrasound Transducer Market?

In October 2022, Abdul Latif Jameel Health, which is part of the international business of Abdul Latif Jameel, partnered with Wellesta Holdings, a Singapore-based marketing and commercialization services company, for the marketing and distribution of Butterfly iQ+ point-of-care ultrasound devices in India.

In June 2022, Mindray launched the TEX20 series, its best-in-class point-of-care ultrasound system. The series includes voice commands, wireless charging, and wireless transducers to enhance workflow and elevate the customer experience in demanding clinical scenarios.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Ultrasound Transducer Market Based on Product, Application, End User, and Geography:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) Convex Linear Endocavitary Phased array CW Doppler Others

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) Musculoskeletal Cardiovascular OB/GYN General Imaging Others

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2027) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



