Encoder Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.84 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Encoder Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.65 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period.

Encoders are components that are added to a direct current motor and transform mechanical motion into digital pulses that can be recorded and interpreted by integrated control electronics. The main function of an encoder is to invoke standardization, safety control, and speed adjustment.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.65 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.84 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.72% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing need for Industry 4.0 and top-notch automation. Rise in demand for encoders in various applications, such as data centers and telecommunication.

Which are the Top Companies in the Global Encoder Market?

The encoder market is highly competitive and fragmented, with established players from all over the world. Certain companies in this market have a large client base, which lets them produce encoders in large volumes. A high quantity of production ensures bigger profits and scale expansion for the market.

The most notable players in the global encoder market are,

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Baumer Group

Renishaw PLC

Dynapar Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

FAULHABER Drive Systems

Pepperl+Fuchs International

Hengstler GMBH (Fortive Corporation)

Maxon Motor AG

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

POSITAL FRABA Inc. (FRABA BV)

Sensata Technologies

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report - The Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market value is estimated at USD 3.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market value is estimated at USD 3.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Report - The laser direct structuring (LDS) antenna market size is estimated at USD 667.28 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.94% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Encoder Market Report :

The Industrial Sector is Predicted to Hold a Major Market Share

Robots are receiving a lot of attention and are experiencing growth in the number of application areas. These applications include assembly, grinding, welding and material handling.

Encoders are used in a huge array of industrial applications, which include web tensioning, linear measurement, registration mark timing and backstop gauging.

Growing Demand for Encoders in Asia-Pacific

A combination of the growth of industrialization and improved solutions for manufacturing processes is constantly boosting the overall encoders market.

With the presence of the biggest industrial hubs like India, China, and Japan, production facilities are increasing, and service agreements are made with businesses, which in turn propels market growth in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Encoder Market?

In November 2022, an announcement was made by Maxon for the launch of five new products at the SPS trade fair in Nuremberg. These products included ECX SPEED 8 motors and IDX 70 industrial drive.

In September 2022, Celera Motion, which is a motion control business of Novanta Inc., upgraded and expanded its range of robot arm encoders. New encoders were launched with multiple diameters, which allowed a more accurate angular measurement of all variants of robot joints.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Encoder Market Based on Type, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography:



By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Rotary Encoder Linear Encoder

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Optical Magnetic Photoelectric Other Technologies

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Electronics Textile Printing Machinery Industrial Medical Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa)



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Encoder Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Distributed Antenna Systems Market Report - The distributed antenna systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The distributed antenna systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Global Passive Electronic Components Market Report - The global passive electronic components market size is estimated at USD 35.61 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 43.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global passive electronic components market size is estimated at USD 35.61 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 43.03 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Active and Passive Electronic Components Market Report - The active and passive electronic components market size is estimated at USD 646.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 984.73 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment