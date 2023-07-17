Guar Gum Market to Worth USD 2.24 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growth of the guar gum market is propelled by the global demand for natural and organic ingredients. Guar gum is a natural and plant-based ingredient derived from the guar plant's seeds. As consumers become more conscious of their health and the environmental impact of products, there is a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in various industries.

The global guar gum market exhibits a high level of consolidation, with a few major players dominating the industry. This consolidation can be attributed to various factors, including the significant capital requirements and technical expertise necessary for guar gum production.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.23 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 2.24Billion CAGR 7.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Function

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Guar Gum Market

Thickening Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due totheHighly Effective Thickening Agent

The thickening function represents the largest segment of the global guar gum market. Guar gum is widely recognized and utilized as a highly effective thickening agent in diverse industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. In the food industry, guar gum finds extensive applications as a thickener and stabilizer. Its unique properties allow it to absorb water and form a viscous gel-like substance, which enhances the texture, consistency, and stability of food products.

The markets in North America are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR, with the United States being the largest consumer of guar gum in the region. The demand for guar gum market in North America is primarily driven by its wide range of applications in the oil and gas and food industries.

Stabilizing Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Its Unique Properties

The stabilizing segment represents the fastest-growing segment of the global guar gum market. Guar gum is widely employed as a stabilizer in diverse food products, including dairy products and sauces. Its unique properties allow it to prevent the separation of ingredients and maintain the desired texture and consistency of the final product.

Regional markets inthe Asia-Pacific hold a dominant position in the global guar gum market, largely attributed to India's leading role in producing and exporting guar gum. India is the largest producer and exporter of guar gum globally, contributing to over 80% of global production.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the guar gummarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Guar Gum Market

In 2022, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global ingredient solutions provider, unveiled a new line of guar-based texturizers known as NOVATION Endura 0100. These texturizers are specifically formulated to enhance stability and texture in plant-based and meat-alternative products. With the rising demand for plant-based food options, the NOVATION Endura 0100 series offers manufacturers a solution to improve these products' overall sensory experience and quality.

In2022, Cargill, a global food and agriculture company, introduced its new guar-based texturizers called Cremogen. This range provides superior water-binding properties, viscosity control, and emulsification for dairy and plant-based food products.

