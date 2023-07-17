Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 3.98 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period.

Airport ground handling systems provide services to an aircraft when it is on the ground parked at a terminal gate. The systems include tugs, tractors, lavatory service vehicles, de-icers, fuel trucks, and refuelers. As air travel has gradually returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, investments in airport ground handlers are expected to increase to create more advanced ground support systems that help lower the turnaround times of an aircraft.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3.98 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.45 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.33% Study Period 2022-2027 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The construction of new airports. Development of existing airports to increase their capacity to handle increasing passengers and cargo.

Which are the Top Companies in the Airport Ground Handling Systems Market?

The airport ground handling systems market is highly fragmented and consists of various local players. The market players are using strategies like acquisitions and partnerships and establishing manufacturing and production facilities locally to establish themselves in the local and regional markets. Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly equipment to increase their market share.

Notable players in the airport ground handling systems market are,

Cavotec SA

John Bean Technologies Corp.

ADELTE Group SL

ALVEST

Textron Inc.

Tronair Inc.

Mallaghan Engineering Limited

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

Vestergaard Company

Air T Inc.

Ground Support Specialists LLC

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Report :

Aircraft Handling Segment Driving the Market

The aircraft handling segment dominates the market. It includes refuelers, ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, and fuel trucks. Increasing expenditure in the aviator sector, rising spending on airport operations, and construction of new airports are driving the market’s growth.

Many airports worldwide are investing in enhancing their ground handling systems by launching new equipment to improve their efficiency.

Highest Market Growth is Expected to be Registered by North America

North America is expected to register the highest growth due to the aviation industry’s rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, high investments in civil aviation authority and airport operators, and the development of ground handling equipment.

Airports in the region are investing in developing infrastructure to introduce electric ground vehicles. The Kansas City Aviation Department announced to invest in the first wireless vehicle charging system at the US airport. The technology used in this system is expected to expand the range of its electric buses without a charging station.

What are the Latest Developments in the Airport Ground Handling Systems Market?

In April 2022, Airpro invested EUR 4 million in procuring four Elephant e-BETA de-icers from Vestergaard Company. The company is projected to become the first company in Finland in the ground handling space to deploy electric de-icing services after delivery.

In March 2022, Lufthansa LEOS became the launch customer of Phoenix E, an all-electric towbarless aircraft tractor manufactured by Goldhofer. The vehicle runs on battery and can carry up to 352 metric tons.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Based on Type, Power Source, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2022-2027) Aircraft Handling Passenger Handling Cargo and Baggage Handling

By Power Source (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2022-2027) Non-electric Electric

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2022-2027) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

