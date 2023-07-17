iDirect Government Appoints Industry Veteran Derek Davis as SVP of Sales

HERNDON, Va., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, has named Derek Davis as senior vice president of sales.



In this leadership role, Davis will be responsible for establishing and driving the company's overall sales, business development and execution. This includes promoting innovation, increasing defense outreach and providing excellent value to the Department of Defense and the company’s partners.

Davis brings with him more than 15 years of experience in aerospace, defense and government, including military and government communications systems. Most recently, Davis was vice president of business development, strategy and operations at one of the largest U.S. based SATCOM providers, where he focused on building strategic sales and business development functions as he established and implemented key agency programs such as maritime, transportation JADC2 and others.

He has also had leadership roles with Leidos Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance/ C5ISR, Space, Missile Defense, Land Combat; QRC Aerospace Technologies; BAE Defense Aerospace Systems; and other companies.

“I am thrilled to contribute to iDirect Government’s mission of supporting our warfighters and helping to protect the homeland while providing an outstanding MILSATCOM experience,” said Davis. “As I begin this chapter as senior vice president, we will unveil new MILSATCOM solutions and develop and grow our markets, which complements my experience and fits my passion.”

Davis brings a specialized defense vision to iDirectGov and will tackle a sales strategy aligned to the company’s MILSATCOM solutions and goals. He will focus on providing excellent customer service and driving continued company growth.

“Derek comes to iDirectGov at an integral time where we are rolling out our newest and feature-rich platform, which began with the introduction of the 450mp integrator kit at SOF Week,” said Tim Winter, iDirectGov president. “He has an impressive background in growing defense and government relationships, which will add to our strong momentum and growth trajectory. We are pleased to welcome Derek to our leadership team and look forward to his counsel and enthusiasm as we move forward with providing advanced anywhere and anytime communications solutions.”

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.