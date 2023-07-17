New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polystyrene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374761/?utm_source=GNW



Around eight planned and announced Polystyrene projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.Among countries, China is expected to lead Polystyrene capacity additions by 2027, followed by Iran and Turkey.



Satellite Chemical Co Ltd, Chi Mei Corp and China National Petroleum Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Polystyrene capacity outlook by region

- Global Polystyrene outlook by country

- Polystyrene planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Polystyrene producers globally

- Global Polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polystyrene plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Polystyrene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polystyrene capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________