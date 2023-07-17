New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Power Wide Area Network Market: By Network Deployment, By Application, By Verticals, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461250/?utm_source=GNW



A low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) is a sort of wireless telecommunication wide area network that allows long-range communications at a low bit rate among devices or linked objects, such as sensors that are powered by batteries. This sort of network is distinguished from a wireless WAN by its low bit rate, low power, and intended usage. A wireless WAN is designed to connect individuals or organizations and transmit more data while requiring more power. A low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) can be used to construct a private wireless sensor network, but it can also be a service or infrastructure provided by a third party that allows sensor owners to install sensors in the field without having to invest in gateway technology.



Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market is projected to reach a remarkable CAGR of 89.8% by 2031

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market to surpass USD 6,836.8 billion by 2031 from USD 11.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 89.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) across numerous industries is projected to continue to fuel market expansion. Managed services are predicted to increase at a faster rate than other services. These managed service providers work with top satellite and mobile networks to deliver high-end managed services to application developers, system integrators, and end users.





Public Sector segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate during 2021-31

On the basis of Network Deployment, the Low Power Wide Area Network Market is divided into Public Sector and Private Sector. The private sector is predicted to take a larger part of the market, while the public sector will grow at a faster rate. Municipal governments are working on constructing public infrastructures such as smart cities in order to improve citywide services such as garbage collection, parking, streetlights, water metres, and leak detectors, among other things.

Smart Gas and Water Metering segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR

By Application, the Low Power Wide Area Network Market is segmented into Agriculture, Smart Logistic and Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Smart gas and water metering applications are predicted to increase at the fastest rate. The implementation of smart metres marks a paradigm change in understanding energy consumption at all levels of the power grid. With the widespread deployment of LPWAN technology, there will be more commonality among smart metre makers and vendors.



Lower power consumption of Low Power Wide Area Network

Rising adoption of IoT in multiple applications



High cost associated with the Low Power Wide Area Network



• Semtech Corporation

• LORIOT

• NWave Technologies

• SIGFOX

• WAVIoT

• Cisco Systems

• Actility

• Weightless SIG

• Senet, Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Vodafone Group Plc.

• Other Prominent Players

• By Network Deployment

o Public Sector

o Private Sector

• By Application

o Smart Waste Management

o Smart Buildings

o Smart Gas and Water Metering

o Smart Streetlights

o Smart Parking

o Livestock Monitoring

o Others

• By Verticals

o Agriculture

o Smart Logistic and Transportation

o Healthcare

o Industrial Manufacturing

o Oil and Gas

o Consumer Electronics

o Others

• Low Power Wide Area Network Market Dynamics

• Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



