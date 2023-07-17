New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lab on a chip and Microarrays Market: By Type, By Technology, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461249/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A biochip is a device that combines one or more laboratory operations into a single chip, allowing for high-throughput screening & automation. Nanotechnology advancements had led to the increment of lab-on-a-chip technologies. In a few millimeters to a few squares’ centimeter sized device, lab-on-a-chip can incorporate multiple laboratory functions. A biochip device is used to conduct studies on a small scale, allowing for high-throughput automation & screening. Protein arrays dominated the overall marketplace due to their widespread use in proteomics to better understand the human proteomics, drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Lab on a chip and Microarrays market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 19.1% in 2031.

Global Lab on a chip and Microarrays was valued at 14.8 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 19.1%. The growing demands for point-of-care testing, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research are the primary factors driving the overall market.



GLOBAL LAB ON A CHIP AND MICROARRAYS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Lab-on-a-chip segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The Lab-on-a-chip & Microarrays (Biochip) Industry is Fragmented into Types as Lab-On-A-Chip and Microarrays. Due to the growing worldwide population and technological improvements, lab-on-a-chip segment is predicted to grow at a healthy rate. Personalized medicine is becoming more popular, and lab-on-chip technology is becoming more widely available, which will increase demand for it around the world. Through micro fluidic chips, which can handle minute sample volumes, the lab-on-a-chip concept aims to miniaturize laboratory techniques to allow automated and parallelization. These gadgets save a huge amount of time, chemicals are examined as samples right where they’re made. Furthermore, the industry has seen frequent advancements in immunoassays based on lab-on-a-chip (LOC) platforms.

DNA microarrays segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

DNA Microarrays, Micro fluidics, Tissue Biochip and Others are the several types of lab-on-a-chip. During the forecast period, the DNA microarrays technique type is expected to lead the worldwide lab on a chip market. Furthermore, the growth in the numbers of people with cancer is driving up market demand. Protein arrays dominated the overall marketplace due to their widespread use in proteomics to better understand the human proteomics, drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Due to the increased demand for tailored medications, target therapies, and cancer research and development, DNA microarrays are expected to grow at the highest rate.







MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increased use of biochips in proteomics

Rising developments in simulation studies



Restraint

High deployment Cost



GLOBAL LAB ON A CHIP AND MICROARRAYS MARKET:

Key Players

• Becton,

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Agilent Technologies Inc.,

• Danaher Corporation,

• Bio-Rad laboratories,

• Abbott Laboratories,

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ag,

• PerkinElmer, Inc.,

• IDEX Corporation,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

• Cepheid Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL LAB ON A CHIP AND MICROARRAYS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Lab on a chip and Microarrays Market Segments:

• By Type

o Lab-On-A-Chip

o Microarrays

• By Technology

o DNA Microarrays

o Microfluidics

o Tissue Biochip

o Others

• By Application

o Clinical Diagnostics

o Drug Discovery

o Genomics and Proteomics

o Other Applications

• Lab on a chip and Microarrays Market Dynamics

• Lab on a chip and Microarrays Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________